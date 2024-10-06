Oilers, Stars favorites to win Stanley Cup, NHL.com panel says

Rangers picked to finish atop Eastern Conference, McDavid tabbed to claim Conn Smythe Trophy

Janmark_Oettinger

© Andy Devlin/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season, according to a panel of NHL.com writers and editors.

Of the 15 staff members who made their picks, six think the Oilers will win the Cup this season and six believe the Stars will win it. The defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers got one vote, along with the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche.

Edmonton and Dallas played each other in the Western Conference Final last season with the Oilers winning in six games before falling to the Panthers in seven games in the Cup Final.

Eight members of the panel picked the New York Rangers to reach the Cup Final.

Four members of the panel think Edmonton center Connor McDavid will repeat as the winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs; two think his teammate, center Leon Draisaitl, will win the award.

As for the Stars, four different players were picked to win the Conn Smythe -- forwards Wyatt Johnston and Jason Robertson, goalie Jake Oettinger and defenseman Miro Heiskanen.

Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and Predators goalie Juuse Saros were the other picks.

The NHL regular season began Friday with the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres playing in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal. The North American regular season begins Tuesday.

Here are their picks:

Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

Atlantic Division

1. Florida Panthers | 2. Boston Bruins | 3. Toronto Maple Leafs

Metropolitan Division

1. New York Rangers | 2. New Jersey Devils | 3. Carolina Hurricanes

Eastern Conference wild cards

1. Tampa Bay Lightning | 2. Buffalo Sabres

Central Division

1. Dallas Stars | 2. Colorado Avalanche | 3. Nashville Predators

Pacific Division

1. Edmonton Oilers | 2. Vancouver Canucks | 3. Vegas Golden Knights

Western Conference wild cards

1. Los Angeles Kings | 2. Utah Hockey Club

Conference champions

East: New York Rangers
West: Dallas Stars
Stanley Cup champion: Dallas Stars
Conn Smythe Trophy winner: Wyatt Johnston, Dallas Stars

Brian Compton, managing editor

Atlantic Division

1. Florida Panthers | 2. Boston Bruins | 3. Toronto Maple Leafs

Metropolitan Division

1. New York Rangers | 2. New Jersey Devils | 3. New York Islanders

Eastern Conference wild cards

1. Philadelphia Flyers | 2. Tampa Bay Lightning

Central Division

1. Nashville Predators | 2. Dallas Stars | 3. Colorado Avalanche

Pacific Division

1. Edmonton Oilers | 2. Vancouver Canucks | 3. Los Angeles Kings

Western Conference wild cards

1. Utah Hockey Club | 2. Winnipeg Jets

Conference champions

East: Boston Bruins
West: Edmonton Oilers
Stanley Cup champion: Edmonton Oilers
Conn Smythe Trophy winner: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Atlantic Division

1. Toronto Maple Leafs | 2. Florida Panthers | 3. Boston Bruins

Metropolitan Division

1. New York Rangers | 2. New Jersey Devils | 3. Washington Capitals

Eastern Conference wild cards

1. Tampa Bay Lightning | 2. Ottawa Senators

Central Division

1. Dallas Stars | 2. Colorado Avalanche | 3. Nashville Predators

Pacific Division

1. Edmonton Oilers | 2. Vancouver Canucks | 3. Vegas Golden Knights

Western Conference wild cards

1. Winnipeg Jets | 2. Utah Hockey Club

Conference champions

East: New York Rangers
West: Dallas Stars
Stanley Cup champion: Dallas Stars
Conn Smythe Trophy winner: Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars

William Douglas, staff writer

Atlantic Division

1. Toronto Maple Leafs | 2. Florida Panthers | 3. Boston Bruins

Metropolitan Division

1. New York Rangers | 2. Carolina Hurricanes | 3. New Jersey Devils

Eastern Conference wild cards

1. Tampa Bay Lightning | 2. Detroit Red Wings

Central Division

1. Dallas Stars | 2. Nashville Predators | 3. Colorado Avalanche

Pacific Division

1. Edmonton Oilers | 2. Vancouver Canucks | 3. Los Angeles Kings

Western Conference wild cards

1. Winnipeg Jets | 2. Vegas Golden Knights

Conference champions

East: New York Rangers
West: Edmonton Oilers
Stanley Cup champion: Edmonton Oilers
Conn Smythe Trophy winner: Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Atlantic Division

1. Toronto Maple Leafs | 2. Florida Panthers | 3. Boston Bruins

Metropolitan Division

1. New York Rangers | 2. Carolina Hurricanes | 3. New Jersey Devils

Eastern Conference wild cards

1. Tampa Bay Lightning | 2. Washington Capitals

Central Division

1. Colorado Avalanche | 2. Dallas Stars | 3. Nashville Predators

Pacific Division

1. Edmonton Oilers | 2. Vegas Golden Knights | 3. Vancouver Canucks

Western Conference wild cards

1. Utah Hockey Club | 2. Winnipeg Jets

Conference champions

East: Carolina Hurricanes
West: Colorado Avalanche
Stanley Cup champion: Dallas Stars
Conn Smythe Trophy winner: Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

Pete Jensen, director, senior fantasy editor

Atlantic Division

1. Florida Panthers | 2. Toronto Maple Leafs | 3. Boston Bruins

Metropolitan Division

1. Carolina Hurricanes | 2. New York Rangers | 3. New Jersey Devils

Eastern Conference wild cards

1. Buffalo Sabres | 2. Philadelphia Flyers

Central Division

1. Dallas Stars | 2. Nashville Predators | 3. Colorado Avalanche

Pacific Division

1. Edmonton Oilers | 2. Vegas Golden Knights | 3. Vancouver Canucks

Western Conference wild cards

1. Winnipeg Jets | 2. Utah Hockey Club

Conference champions

East: New York Rangers
West: Edmonton Oilers
Stanley Cup champion: Edmonton Oilers
Conn Smythe Trophy winner: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

Atlantic Division

1. Florida Panthers | 2. Toronto Maple Leafs | 3. Tampa Bay Lightning

Metropolitan Division

1. New York Rangers | 2. New Jersey Devils | 3. Carolina Hurricanes

Eastern Conference wild cards

1. Buffalo Sabres | 2. Philadelphia Flyers

Central Division

1. Dallas Stars | 2. Nashville Predators | 3. Colorado Avalanche

Pacific Division

1. Vancouver Canucks | 2. Edmonton Oilers | 3. Los Angeles Kings

Western Conference wild cards

1. Winnipeg Jets | 2. Vegas Golden Knights

Conference champions

East: New York Rangers
West: Nashville Predators
Stanley Cup champion: Nashville Predators
Conn Smythe Trophy winner: Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Atlantic Division

1. Toronto Maple Leafs | 2. Tampa Bay Lightning | 3. Florida Panthers

Metropolitan Division

1. New York Rangers | 2. Carolina Hurricanes | 3. New Jersey Devils

Eastern Conference wild cards

1. New York Islanders | 2. Buffalo Sabres

Central Division

1. Dallas Stars | 2. Colorado Avalanche | 3. Nashville Predators

Pacific Division

1. Edmonton Oilers | 2. Vancouver Canucks | 3. Vegas Golden Knights

Western Conference wild cards

1. Minnesota Wild | 2. Los Angeles Kings

Conference champions

East: New York Rangers
West: Dallas Stars
Stanley Cup champion: Dallas Stars
Conn Smythe Trophy winner: Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars

Tracey Myers, staff writer

Atlantic Division

1. Florida Panthers | 2. Toronto Maple Leafs | 3. Boston Bruins

Metropolitan Division

1. New York Rangers | 2. Carolina Hurricanes | 3. New Jersey Devils

Eastern Conference wild cards

1. New York Islanders | 2. Tampa Bay Lightning

Central Division

1. Dallas Stars | 2. Colorado Avalanche | 3. Nashville Predators

Pacific Division

1. Edmonton Oilers | 2. Vegas Golden Knights | 3. Vancouver Canucks

Western Conference wild cards

1. Winnipeg Jets | 2. Seattle Kraken

Conference champions

East: New York Rangers
West: Dallas Stars
Stanley Cup champions: Dallas Stars
Conn Smythe Trophy winner: Wyatt Johnston, Dallas Stars

Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

Atlantic Division

1. Florida Panthers | 2. Toronto Maple Leafs | 3. Detroit Red Wings

Metropolitan Division

1. New York Rangers | 2. Carolina Hurricanes | 3. Philadelphia Flyers

Eastern Conference wild cards

1. New Jersey Devils | 2. Tampa Bay Lightning

Central Division

1. Nashville Predators | 2. Colorado Avalanche | 3. Winnipeg Jets

Pacific Division

1. Edmonton Oilers | 2. Vancouver Canucks | 3. Los Angeles Kings

Western Conference wild cards

1. Seattle Kraken | 2. Utah Hockey Club

Conference champions

East: Florida Panthers
West: Edmonton Oilers
Stanley Cup champion: Florida Panthers
Conn Smythe Trophy winner: Matthew Tkachuk, Panthers

Shawn P. Roarke, senior director, editorial

Atlantic Division

1. Boston Bruins | 2. Tampa Bay Lightning | 3. Florida Panthers

Metropolitan Division

1. New York Rangers | 2. New Jersey Devils | 3. Pittsburgh Penguins

Eastern Conference wild cards

1. Toronto Maple Leafs | 2. Buffalo Sabres

Central Division

1. Colorado Avalanche | 2. Dallas Stars | 3. Nashville Predators

Pacific Division

1. Edmonton Oilers | 2. Vegas Golden Knights | 3. Vancouver Canucks

Western Conference wild cards

1. Winnipeg Jets | 2. Utah Hockey Club

Conference champions

East: Boston Bruins
West: Colorado Avalanche
Stanley Cup champion: Colorado Avalanche
Conn Smythe Trophy winner: Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Dan Rosen, senior writer

Atlantic Division

1. Toronto Maple Leafs | 2. Florida Panthers| 3. Boston Bruins

Metropolitan Division

1. New York Rangers | 2. New Jersey Devils | 3. Carolina Hurricanes

Eastern Conference wild cards

1. Tampa Bay Lightning | 2. Buffalo Sabres

Central Division

1. Nashville Predators | 2. Dallas Stars | 3. Colorado Avalanche

Pacific Division

1. Edmonton Oilers | 2. Vancouver Canucks | 3. Vegas Golden Knights

Western Conference wild cards

1. Winnipeg Jets | 2. St. Louis Blues

Conference champions

East: Boston Bruins
West: Edmonton Oilers
Stanley Cup champion: Edmonton Oilers
Conn Smythe Trophy winner: Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

David Satriano, staff writer

Atlantic Division

1. Florida Panthers | 2. Toronto Maple Leafs | 3. Boston Bruins

Metropolitan Division

1. New York Rangers | 2. New Jersey Devils | 3. Carolina Hurricanes

Eastern Conference wild cards

1. Buffalo Sabres | 2. Pittsburgh Penguins

Central Division

1. Dallas Stars | 2. Nashville Predators | 3. Colorado Avalanche

Pacific Division

1. Edmonton Oilers | 2. Vegas Golden Knights | 3. Vancouver Canucks

Western Conference wild cards

1. Winnipeg Jets | 2. Seattle Kraken

Conference champions

East: Florida Panthers
West: Dallas Stars
Stanley Cup champion: Dallas Stars
Conn Smythe Trophy winner: Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars

Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Atlantic Division

1. Boston Bruins | 2. Toronto Maple Leafs | 3. Florida Panthers

Metropolitan Division

1. New York Rangers | 2. Carolina Hurricanes | 3. New Jersey Devils

Eastern Conference wild cards

1. Tampa Bay Lightning | 2. Philadelphia Flyers

Central Division

1. Dallas Stars | 2. Colorado Avalanche | 3. Nashville Predators

Pacific Division

1. Edmonton Oilers | 2. Vancouver Canucks | 3. Vegas Golden Knights

Western Conference wild cards

1. Winnipeg Jets | 2. St. Louis Blues

Conference champions

East: Boston Bruins
West: Edmonton Oilers
Stanley Cup champion: Edmonton Oilers
Conn Smythe Trophy winner: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

Atlantic Division

1. Florida Panthers | 2. Toronto Maple Leafs | 3. Boston Bruins

Metropolitan Division

1. New Jersey Devils | 2. New York Rangers | 3. Carolina Hurricanes

Eastern Conference wild cards

1. Tampa Bay Lightning | 2. Detroit Red Wings

Central Division

1. Dallas Stars | 2. Colorado Avalanche | 3. Nashville Predators

Pacific Division

1. Edmonton Oilers | 2. Vegas Golden Knights | 3. Vancouver Canucks

Western Conference wild cards

1. Winnipeg Jets | 2. Utah Hockey Club

Conference champions

East: New York Rangers
West: Edmonton Oilers
Stanley Cup champion: Edmonton Oilers
Conn Smythe Trophy winner: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

