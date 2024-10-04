NHL Buzz: Pearson signs contract with Golden Knights

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2024-25 season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Vegas Golden Knights

Tanner Pearson signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Golden Knights on Friday.

The 32-year-old, who was on a professional tryout contract, has three points (two goals, one assist) in four preseason games with the Golden Knights.

Pearson had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 54 games for the Montreal Canadiens last season.

Selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the first round (No. 30) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Pearson has 285 points (138 goals, 147 assists) in 644 regular-season games for the Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings and 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 51 playoff games.

Pearson won the Stanley Cup with the Kings in 2014.

The Golden Knights play their final preseason game against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday and open the regular-season against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.