NHL Buzz: Poitras will remain with Bruins, play 10th NHL game Thursday

Boston Bruins

Matthew Poitras will remain with the Bruins and not be returned to Guelph of the Ontario Hockey League.

The 19-year-old forward has five points (three goals, two assists) in nine games. Once he plays his 10th game, likely against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Boston on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, TVAS), this season will count against the three-year, entry-level contract (average annual value of $870,000) he signed with the Bruins on May 5.

"His play, he earned it," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. "We're comfortable with him. There's still no guarantees he's here the rest of the year, but we feel that the way he's progressed that, for the time being, he's going to be a Bruin."

Poitras was a second-round pick (No. 54) in the 2022 NHL Draft.

"We see the hockey IQ, we see the skill, we see the vision," Montgomery said. "But if you don't compete, don't have natural second and third effort, especially at a young age, it's hard to stay in this league. And that's been the quality that has been the best quality as to why we think he's earned this." -- Joe Pohoryles