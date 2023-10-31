Welcome to the NHL Buzz. With the regular season underway, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Poitras will remain with Bruins, play 10th NHL game Thursday
Levi back at practice with Sabres; Panthers forward Bennett leaves with injury
Boston Bruins
Matthew Poitras will remain with the Bruins and not be returned to Guelph of the Ontario Hockey League.
The 19-year-old forward has five points (three goals, two assists) in nine games. Once he plays his 10th game, likely against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Boston on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, TVAS), this season will count against the three-year, entry-level contract (average annual value of $870,000) he signed with the Bruins on May 5.
"His play, he earned it," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. "We're comfortable with him. There's still no guarantees he's here the rest of the year, but we feel that the way he's progressed that, for the time being, he's going to be a Bruin."
Poitras was a second-round pick (No. 54) in the 2022 NHL Draft.
"We see the hockey IQ, we see the skill, we see the vision," Montgomery said. "But if you don't compete, don't have natural second and third effort, especially at a young age, it's hard to stay in this league. And that's been the quality that has been the best quality as to why we think he's earned this." -- Joe Pohoryles
Buffalo Sabres
Devon Levi was back at practice Tuesday and could return to the lineup when the Sabres visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, MSG-B).
The goalie has been out with a lower-body injury and hadn’t skated with the team since participating in an optional morning skate Oct. 21.
“I was just taking it day by day, trying it out, seeing when I could get back,” Levi said. “Took a few days off the ice, let it heal, and now I'm back. I feel good on the ice. I'm so happy to be back.”
Levi started each of the first four games of the season and is 1-3-0 with a 3.26 goals-against average and .892 save percentage.
“I know he'll come back better as a result of anything that's thrown at him,” coach Don Granato said. “In this case, he had to deal with an injury. He's one that the power of observation is in his favor. He takes in a lot of information, and it makes him better. That's why he's so advanced at his age already.”
A decision on his next start hasn’t been made yet. He could back up Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen against the Flyers.
“We'll see what happens,” Levi said. “I'm getting ready as if I’m playing. It's up to the coaches, but I'll be ready.”
Zach Benson is out week to week with a lower-body injury. The forward, who has two assists in six games, has been playing through the injury. -- Heather Engel
Florida Panthers
Sam Bennett left during the second period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on Monday. He played 7:54 of his season debut after missing Florida's first seven games with a lower-body injury.
The forward got tangled with Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm and was helped off the ice by a trainer.
"We'll look at him tomorrow," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said after the game. "Fortunately, we've got a couple days here. He was walking around after, but we won't know until tomorrow."
The Panthers visit the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSDETX, BSFL, SNP, SNE).
"Everyone was excited about him coming back," captain Aleksander Barkov said. "He's such a big part of our culture here. Let's hope for the best that it's not long term. We missed him and we saw that in the first period. We played really good in the first period, and he was part of that."
Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar and Bowen Byram each is expected to play when the Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, ALT2), after each defenseman missed practice Tuesday.
Makar and Byram each missed practice Tuesday following a 4-0 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.
“They're banged up from the other night, both of them. So we'll see,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Tuesday, referring to the game Sunday. “I would expect one to play.”
Makar briefly left the game Sunday following an awkward collision into the boards. He finished the game minus-1 with one blocked shot in 21:58 of ice time. He has nine points (three goals, six assists) in eight games this season.
Byram finished minus-1 with one shot, two blocked shots and three hits in 19:39 of ice time. He has two points (one goal, one assist) in eight games.
The Avalanche recalled forward Riley Tufte and defenseman Caleb Jones from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. Jones was acquired in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 10.
Colorado didn’t practice Monday. -- Ryan Boulding