NHL Buzz: Barkov expected to return for Panthers on Monday

Philadelphia Flyers

Cam York was placed on injured reserve by the Flyers on Saturday because of an upper-body injury.

York left a 6-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday with 2:56 remaining in the third period after the defenseman was hit into the boards by Capitals forward Nic Dowd.

"Minimum of two weeks is what we know," general manager Daniel Briere said. "It depends how he's going to recover, but we expect him to be out at least two weeks, and we'll see from there."

Erik Johnson, who had been scratched the previous two games, took York's place in the lineup in a 7-5 win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, finishing with one shot on goal and a minus-1 rating in 14:41 of ice time.

The Flyers recalled defenseman Emil Andrae and goalie Aleksei Kolosov from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. They also returned forward Jett Luchanko, the No. 13 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, to Guelph of the Ontario Hockey League. The 18-year-old did not have a point in four games.

"We think it's the best thing for his development," Briere said of Luchanko. "We've said it from Day 1, it's not about how good Jett can be this year, it's thinking three, five, seven years down the road.

"Coming into [training] camp, I didn't think he had much of a chance to stay. He had a very good camp, he made us better, and that's why he was in the lineup. But at the same time, we know where we are. It's tough at times to be patient, because you want to ice the best team possible right away. But we feel for his development and to have the best Jett Luchanko, he needs to go play a lot of minutes. He needs to go learn to be the guy." -- Adam Kimelman