NHL Buzz: Reichel to make season debut for Blackhawks

Zub out at least 1 week for Senators; Olofsson out for Golden Knights; Woll making 'very good' progress for Maple Leafs

Lukas Reichel CHI

© Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2024-25 season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Chicago Blackhawks

Lukas Reichel will make his season debut for the Blackhawks against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, NBCSCA).

The No. 17 pick by Chicago in the 2020 NHL Draft, Reichel was a healthy scratch in the Blackhawks' first four games.

"You want to play every game, but what I learned from last year, you've got to stay positive," Reichel said Thursday. "Everyone knows that you want to go out there and compete and play with the boys, but all you can do in that moment, you've just got to focus on what you can control and that is stay positive."

Reichel, who had 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 65 games last season, was at center on the fourth line between left wing Patrick Maroon and right wing Craig Smith.

"This team's (an) up-and-down-the-ice team. They skate and work hard," Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said of the Sharks. "That's going to benefit (Reichel) because he's a skater and we need to see lots of bursts tonight, confidence with the puck. When he gets it, it can't just be one and done. He's got to make a play or put it in an area where his teammate or himself can make a play off of that."

Defenseman Alec Martinez will not play Thursday because of a lower-body injury. Richardson said the Blackhawks hoped to know more on his status later Thursday. -- Tracey Myers

Vegas Golden Knights

Victor Olofsson will not play against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday after the forward sustained a lower-body injury against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

Olofsson, who signed a one-year contract with the Golden Knights on July 2, has three goals this season and had demonstrated chemistry on a line with Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev.

Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said that Tanner Pearson will take Olofsson's place on that line.

"I actually like the way that [Olofsson] was going with [Hertl] and Pav," Cassidy said. "But here we are, so we'll give Tanner a shot up there. That's how we're going to start tonight."

There were no further updates on Olofsson's status, but there is concern that he could miss an extended period of time after he was seen on crutches after the game Tuesday.

"He was just trying to pursue a puck and get there first and they get tangled up," Cassidy said Tuesday in his post-game press conference. "I don't have an update on it. It didn't look good when he left the ice, so hopefully it's not too severe." -- Corey Long

Toronto Maple Leafs

Joseph Woll skated for the fourth consecutive day at Maple Leafs practice on Thursday while he continues to recover from a lower-body injury.

The goalie went through a series of agility drills and faced shots from skills coaches.

"(He's making) very good (progress)," Toronto coach Craig Berube said. "He's doing well. Keep him going here. We will see where he's at tomorrow."

Berube said he is unsure if Woll, who has missed each of Toronto's first four games, will be a full participant at practice on Friday for the first time since Oct. 8.

"We will see how today goes and then we will make a decision on it," Berube said. "We are not going to rush him."

Toronto next hosts the New York Rangers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, MSG, NHLN).

Fraser Minten skated for roughly 45 minutes at an optional practice with skills coaches, going through a variety of drills at close to full speed. The forward has not played since sustaining a high ankle sprain at the 2024 Prospect Showdown against the Montreal Canadiens on Sept. 15.

"He's getting a lot better," Berube said. "He's close, he's pretty close. That's as good as I can give you." -- Dave McCarthy

Pittsburgh Penguins

Alex Nedeljkovic was activated from injured reserve Thursday after missing the first five games this season with a lower-body injury.

The goalie has been assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on a conditioning loan.

Nedeljkovic, the expected backup to Tristan Jarry, was injured in a preseason game Sept. 30. He signed a two-year, $5 million contract to stay in Pittsburgh on June 20 after starting 12 of the final 13 games last season.

Jarry (1-1-0, 5.47 goals-against average, .836 save percentage) has started three of five games for the Penguins this season, allowing 12 goals on 73 shots. He gave up three goals on five shots in the first period Wednesday before Joel Blomqvist made 26 saves in relief for a 6-5 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres.

"It was a tough start for our whole team, quite honestly," coach Mike Sullivan said after the game. "I don't even think it was close to our best game out there. We just felt like, given the way the game started, that it was the right thing to make the switch.

"I think Tristan was victim of that, to a certain extent. He was also part of that to a certain extent."

A starter has not been announced for a game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSO, NHLN).

Blomqvist, a 22-year-old rookie, is 2-1-0 with a 2.86 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in his first three NHL games (two starts). -- Wes Crosby

Vancouver Canucks

Derek Forbort has left the team for personal reasons, Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said on Thursday.

The defenseman has one assist in three games this season.

Vancouver recalled defenseman Erik Brannstrom ahead of their game against the Florida Panthers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP).

Ottawa Senators

Artem Zub will miss at least one week with a concussion.

The defenseman, who left in the first period of an 8-7 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday after taking a high hit from Tanner Jeannot, did not practice Wednesday.

"'Zuby' is a really important player for our group; he plays some hard minutes," defenseman Travis Hamonic said. "We obviously know that and know the kind of player that he is and the presence that he brings for our group."

In Zub's absence, Jacob Bernard-Docker will make his season debut. He practiced on a defense pair with Tyler Kleven on Wednesday; Hamonic took Zub's spot on the first pair with Jake Sanderson.

Goaltender Linus Ullmark, who missed the game Monday due to a strain, skated Wednesday but did not practice with the team. Anton Forsberg is expected to start against the Devils on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSG, RDS2, TSN5). Ottawa recalled goalie Mads Sogaard from Belleville of the AHL on Wednesday.

Ullmark, who signed a four-year, $33 million contract Oct. 9, is 1-1-0 with a 2.58 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in two games this season.

"Anticipation is a great thing. [Ullmark] could be ready (Thursday), I guess," coach Travis Green said. "We'll see tomorrow how he is. I'm not going to announce my starter tomorrow, if that's what we're getting at." -- Callum Fraser

Columbus Blue Jackets

Erik Gudbranson was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with an upper-body injury.

The defenseman left at 18:28 of the second period of a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday after a collision with teammate Sean Monahan at center ice. He appeared to be holding his right arm.

Gudbranson, who has played in each of the Blue Jackets' three games this season, had 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) in 78 games with them last season.

"It's a big hole, right? His presence is big," Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said. "It's big physically but he's a leader in our locker room. Obviously, he's an assistant captain, a guy that we've relied on. He's played extremely well all through training camp and to this point. It's unfortunate that we don't have him in our lineup tonight."

Defenseman Jack Johnson will enter the lineup when the Blue Jackets host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, MSG-B).

Columbus added goalie Jet Greaves on emergency recall from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Wednesday with Elvis Merzlikins dealing with an upper-body issue.

St. Louis Blues

Nick Leddy will not play against the New York Islanders on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSMW) because of a lower-body injury.

The defenseman played in a 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, but Blues coach Drew Bannister said he was playing through something that occurred earlier in the day. Leddy did not practice on Wednesday.

Leddy finished the game minus-in 20:57 of ice time.

"It was something that kind of popped up yesterday afternoon and again this morning so we kept him off the ice," Bannister said after practice Wednesday. "I think he was focused on and ready to play [Tuesday]. I think he felt like the injury wasn't going to hold him back or hinder him in any way of being able to play, then he would have taken himself out but he felt that he could be a player for us.

Ryan Suter was skating in Leddy's spot on the top defense pair with Colton Parayko and will play there with Leddy out.

"I think he's just played really well right now," Bannister said of Suter. "He's a veteran player that's played in those situations before and I think he deserves the opportunity to go up there and play with [Parayko] if that's what happens here if Leddy's notable to go. I think that's a good pairing to have. A veteran player that has played in those situations. He'll be able to handle it, no question." -- Lou Korac

San Jose Sharks

Macklin Celebrini is not expected to play for the Sharks for their game at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

The forward was placed on injured reserve Saturday, retroactive to Oct. 10, with a lower-body injury and is eligible to return Friday.

"It's a week-to-week thing, and he's working extremely hard to get back," coach Ryan Warsofsky said Monday. "He's putting a lot of work into it. We'll just kind of take it day by day. We have a really good plan from our training staff and our sports performance staff, what we want to do."

Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, did not travel with the Sharks for games at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday (a 3-2 shootout loss) and the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

"He's in the rehab process," Warsofsky said. "He hasn't gone on the ice yet. I haven't checked in with our training staff today yet, so we'll see.

"I'm sure he's frustrated, and it's a learning moment for him in his career. He's going to have a long career, and he's going to have some injuries and things along the way that will pop up. I know he's working extremely hard to get back as quickly as he can. He's just taking it day by day, and it's just part of the game of hockey." -- Max Miller

Minnesota Wild

Jared Spurgeon will not travel on the first half of Minnesota's upcoming five-game road trip and is day to day with a lower-body injury.

The defenseman missed the first 13 games last season because of a shoulder injury sustained in the preseason, and was limited to 16 games in the regular season because of hip and back injuries, last playing Jan. 2. The Wild captain had hip surgery Feb. 6 and back surgery about four weeks later.

"Sometimes you go through with the surgeries, and then you go into that major activity, from training camp into the regular season, and the fact that he's -- we're hopeful that he's going to be back for the second half of the trip," coach John Hynes said. "…Today's news is really good and talking with 'Spurg,' he looks good and sounds good. And so hopefully that's the plan that's going to come through."

Forward Joel Eriksson Ek returned to practice after missing the past two games with a broken nose. Eriksson Ek has surgery on Monday and will be wearing a bubble while it heals for the next few weeks.

Eriksson Ek is expected to play at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, BSN, BSWI).

"It was just an unlucky play," Eriksson Ek said. "Luck, I don't think this is lucky but yeah it could have been worse too for sure."

Defenseman Jonas Brodin missed practice (maintenance) but is expected play Saturday. Forward Marcus Johansson, who missed one game with a lower-body injury, practiced and is also expected to play against the Blue Jackets. -- Jessi Pierce

