NHL Buzz: Hintz out for Stars opener with upper-body injury

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. With the regular season underway, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Dallas Stars

Roope Hintz will not play for the Stars in their season opener against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, BSSW) because of an upper-body injury.

With four days between their first game of the season and second game Tuesday, coach Pete DeBoer will use caution with the top-line center to ensure he's fully healthy.

"We're not going to jeopardize anything long-term to rush him in," DeBoer said at practice Wednesday.

Hintz, who sustained the injury in preseason, practiced Monday in a no-contact jersey and had a scheduled maintenance day Tuesday. He was a full participant in practice Wednesday but did not appear in his usual spot on the top power-play unit.

Tyler Seguin is expected to play center on the top line with Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski in Hintz's absence -- Taylor Baird

Los Angeles Kings

Viktor Arvidsson will be out "for a little while" because of a lower-body injury.

The forward did not play in the Kings' season-opening 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday and had been ruled out their first two games of the season.

Following the game Wednesday, coach Todd McLellan said Arvidsson "is not going to be back for a little while."

Arvidsson was injured in practice Monday.

"I don't know about surgery, but I can tell you he won't practice [Thursday] and won't play on Saturday (against the Carolina Hurricanes)," McLellan said Wednesday.

Arvidsson had 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) in 77 games last season. -- Dan Greenspan

New York Islanders

Simon Holmstrom skated on the top line for the Islanders in practice Thursday.

The 22-year-old forward was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League earlier Thursday. He was sent to the AHL on Monday but with depth forward Ross Johnston being placed on waivers Monday and being claimed by the Anaheim Ducks the next day, there was room for Holmstrom on the roster.

"It's a good confidence boost," Holmstrom said of skating with Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal. "I'm just going to go out there and play my game and do my best."

Islanders coach Lane Lambert noticed early on during camp that Holmstrom had a strong chance to make the team.

"He started well in rookie camp. And he just continued on," Lambert said. "He played quite a few games last year. We saw a lot of good things from him last year as well, and he was really coming into his own when he suffered his injury. I think he's even taking a step further than that."

Holmstrom had nine points (six goals, three assists) in 50 games for the Islanders last season. -- Stefen Rosner

Vegas Golden Knights

William Carrier will not play for the Golden Knights at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday (10:30 p.m., SCRIPPS, NBCSCA, SN1, TVAS) because of an upper-body injury.

The forward will not travel with the team after sustaining the injury in a 4-1 victory against the Kraken on Tuesday. Carrier had three shots on goal in 5:09 of ice time. He set NHL career highs in goals (16) and points (25) last season for the Golden Knights.

"He's getting looked at a little further than he did last night," Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday. -- Paul Delos Santos

Florida Panthers

Sam Bennett will not play the season opener at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, BSFL) because of a lower-body injury.

"He won't be too much longer but he's not here (in Minnesota)," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Thursday.

Bennett played 9:43 and did not have a point in a 6-3 preseason win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Oct. 5.

The 27-year-old forward had three points (one goal, two assists) in three preseason games. -- Derek Van Diest