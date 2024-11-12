NHL Buzz: Pinto to return from injury for Senators against Maple Leafs

Ottawa Senators

Shane Pinto will return after missing eight games with an undisclosed injury when the Senators visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN4, TSN5).

“I am in,” Pinto said after practice Monday. “It’s been a long couple weeks, it feels like, but it’s just good to be back and hopefully help the boys win.”

Pinto was the center on the third line with Michael Amadio and Noah Gregor during practice Monday and took reps on the second power-play unit. He confirmed he “tweaked something” during a face-off in a 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 17.

“I tried to play a couple games on it, and I just felt I needed to give it a few weeks just to heal because I don’t want it nagging me the whole year; it would’ve been tough,” Pinto said. “That was the right thing [to do] and I feel back to 100 percent, so it’s nice.”

Pinto, who turned 24 on Tuesday, has three points (one goal, two assists) in six games this season.

"It adds a good hockey player,” coach Travis Green said of Pinto’s return. “Two-way guy, big, good on face-offs. His game is still on the incline. I've seen spurts where you've kind of seen the player he can be, but I still think he's one of our younger guys, so called, who is still improving." -- Callum Fraser