NHL Buzz: Marner day to day for Maple Leafs with injury

Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitchell Marner won't play for the Maple Leafs against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, NHLN) because of a lower-body injury.

The forward is listed as day to day and will be evaluated in Toronto, coach Sheldon Keefe said after the morning skate.

A key contributor on the power play and penalty kill, Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 51 assists and has 76 points (25 goals) in 62 games. He also leads their forwards in ice time per game (21:20).

"There's big minutes there that need to be filled but we've been through this before and Mitch has missed games before, so we'll move things around here obviously today to compensate for that," Keefe said. "But we’ve been through it before so the guys will step up."

Forwards William Nylander and Tyler Bertuzzi will play with Auston Matthews and Max Domi will shift from center to left wing on a line with John Tavares and Calle Jarnkrok.

"All of a sudden it’s not as attractive to have Matthews, Domi and Tavares all down the middle just because you’ve got less offensive depth on the wings," Keefe said. -- Sean Farrell

Tampa Bay Lightning

Anthony Duclair will make his Lightning debut when they play the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, NBCSP).

The forward was acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, along with a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, for defenseman prospect Jack Thompson and a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

"He's a pretty dynamic player," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "He's got top six skill, speed ... all those things you're looking for. He can do things that pull fans out of the seats. That's what we're looking for from him."

Duclair has 27 points (16 goals, 11 assists) in 56 games this season, including eight points (five goals, three assists) in his past four games. He helped the Panthers reach the Stanley Cup Final last season, where they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.

"It was a lot of emotions, but mostly excitement," Duclair said Saturday. "I'm very excited to come here, it's a winning organization and with all the battles we had the past three years playing for the Panthers. It's a real honor to be part of this locker room."

Tampa Bay also acquired defenseman Matt Dumba from the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. He did not skate and is unlikely to play. -- Corey Long

Boston Bruins

Hampus Lindholm returned to the lineup for the Bruins against the Penguins on Saturday.

The defenseman has missed the past nine games because of a lower-body injury since last playing Feb. 19.

Lindholm has 19 points (one goal, 18 assists) in 56 games this season and is second on the Bruins in ice time per game (23:42), behind defenseman Charlie McAvoy (25:01).

"The mindset has always been to be smart and keep throwing the kitchen sink at it, let it heal and come back and not rush it," Lindholm said after practice Friday. "We're in position where we can be smart about it, especially this time of year."

The Bruins (37-13-15) are second in the Atlantic Division, one point behind the Panthers.

New York Rangers

Jacob Trouba is expected to miss 2-3 weeks because of a lower-body injury.

"After some testing and further evaluations the last 24 hours, he's going to be out probably around 2-3 weeks," Rangers general manager Chris Drury said Friday. "At some point in the near future we'll give an update on where he's at, but that's the update on him."

The defenseman left a 4-2 loss to the Panthers on Monday with 4:32 remaining in the third period, not long after skating back for a puck in the Rangers' zone and taking a hit from Panthers forward Jonah Gadjovich. Gadjovich's left leg appeared to make contact with Trouba's right leg.

Trouba, New York's captain, has 22 points (three goals, 19 assists) and averages 21:46 of ice time in in 60 games.

New York acquired defenseman Chad Ruhwedel in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

The Rangers (40-18-4) have a four-point lead on the Carolina Hurricanes for first place in the Metropolitan Division. They next play against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET; BSMW, MSG).

Chicago Blackhawks

Andreas Athanasiou is nearing a return but won't play when the Blackhawks visit the Washington Capitals on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCH+, NBCSCH).

The forward has not played in four months, since sustaining a groin injury during a 5-3 win against the Lightning on Nov. 9. He had a setback in early December but has been skating since Feb. 10.

Athanasiou has four assists in 11 games this season.

Defenseman Nikita Zaitsev, who has been out since January, is expected to return against the Capitals. Zaitsev sustained a right knee injury during a 2-1 shootout win against the Sharks on Jan. 16.

Zaitsev has seven points (two goals, five assists) in 26 games this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Bryan Rust skated with the Penguins on Friday for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury last month.

The forward was injured in a 7-6 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 25; he had two goals and an assist in the game, and is fifth on the Penguins with 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists) in 42 games.

"I feel good," Rust said after practice. "Obviously no one likes being out, especially during this past however many games that have been extremely crucial for us. So, it's not fun being out, but any time you can get back in the lineup, help this team win games, is fun."

The Penguins, who visit the Bruins on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS), are eight points behind the Detroit Red Wings and Lightning in the East wild card race.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said forward Jansen Harkins had hand surgery Friday and will be out long-term. -- Wes Crosby

Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempe could return for the Kings against the Dallas Stars on Saturday (10:30 p.m. ET; BSSWX, KCAL).

Kempe has missed the past five games after he fell awkwardly on his left arm, tangling with Edmonton Oilers defenseman Cody Ceci in a 4-2 loss on Feb. 26.

The forward is third on the team in points (51) and assists (32), and tied for third in goals (19).

"We'll see," Kempe said Friday. "Felt pretty good out there today, obviously first practice, so we'll see what happens. Always you got to talk to the trainers and coaches and see what they think, but I feel pretty good out there. So, just taking it step by step every day."

Defenseman Mikey Anderson (upper body) also practiced in a red no-contact jersey Friday, and forward Viktor Arvidsson (lower body) skated on his own.

General manager Rob Blake said Anderson, who last played Feb. 22, is close to returning, and Arvidsson, who last played Feb. 20 is on schedule to be ready when eligible to return from long-term injured reserve March 16. -- Dan Greenspan