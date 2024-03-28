NHL Buzz: Ekblad back for Panthers against Islanders

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Florida Panthers

Aaron Ekblad will be in the lineup after missing the past seven games when the Panthers host the New York Islanders on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSFL).

The defenseman had been taking part in full practices the past few days with coach Paul Maurice saying the team was not going to rush him back.

"He is ready to roll," Maurice said. "We have a luxury now of depth, and we have earned it. So, we do not have to squeeze a player into the lineup when he is not 100 percent."

Ekblad collided with teammate Vladimir Tarasenko during the first period of a 5-1 win against the Calgary Flames on March 9. He has 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 47 games this season. -- George Richards

Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitch Marner is not expected to return from a high ankle sprain for at least the remainder of the week, coach Sheldon Keefe said Wednesday.

The forward participated in an optional practice Wednesday with the Maple Leafs, who host the Washington Capitals on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN1, MNMT). Marner has missed the past eight games because of the injury sustained March 7 in a 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. He has 76 points (25 goals, 51 assists) in 62 games.

"The hope or plan is that we can get him to be able to be in a (full) practice on Friday," Keefe said. "I do not expect him to be available or even to consider him playing this week, but he looked really good out there today and progress looks to be good. He looks to be in a good place. We just have to continue to build him up."

After its game Thursday, Toronto will visit the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Goalie Ilya Samsonov also practiced Wednesday after leaving a 6-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers because of a bruised calf Saturday.

"Everything is good," Samsonov said. "Nice day today. A little bit of practice with the guys, with players. I feel good. I think I'm ready to play. I'm available right now.

"I hit some post with my calf, little bit contusion on my muscle. I don't know how to say; I'm not really good with the medical stuff, but like a cramp. Last couple days, it felt pretty sore. … Moving is great now. [It doesn't] hurt anymore."

Keefe said Joseph Woll would start in goal Thursday. -- Dave McCarthy

Vancouver Canucks

Elias Lindholm remains day to day with an undisclosed injury, but Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said he isn't worried that his third-line center could be out long term.

Lindholm missed practice on Wednesday after not playing in a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. He is not expected to play against the Dallas Stars on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; SNP, BSSW) and does not have a timetable to return, according to Tocchet.

"I'm not really concerned," Tocchet said Wednesday. "I think it's just something a little nagging that's getting better every day. That's the way you've got to look at it."

Tocchet was then asked about a report by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet on Saturday that said Lindholm will be meeting with a specialist later this week and if that meant he could be out longer term.

"Not to the best of my knowledge," Tocchet said. "I'd say no."

Lindholm, who was acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Jan. 31, has 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 71 games this season, including nine points (five goals, four assists) in 22 games with the Canucks. -- Kevin Woodley

Pittsburgh Penguins

Jeff Carter could return for the Penguins against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSOH).

The forward took part in an optional skate Thursday after a full practice Wednesday, rotating with Emil Bemstrom at third-line left wing after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury. He was a game-time decision on Tuesday but did not play in a 4-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 39-year-old has 12 points (nine goals, three assists) in 61 games this season, his 19th in the NHL.

Forward Reilly Smith, recently left wing on the third line, did not practice Wednesday to attend the birth of his child. Sullivan said Thursday he is available to play. -- Wes Crosby