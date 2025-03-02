NHL Buzz: Kreider could miss 4th straight game for Rangers against Predators

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

New York Rangers

Chris Kreider (upper body) could miss his fourth straight game against the Nashville Predators at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG2, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

The forward participated in the morning skate but remainder on the ice afterwards. He placed on injured reserve Saturday but can be activated at any time.

The injury is not related to the back injury Kreider dealt with earlier in the season. He has 21 points (17 goals, four assists) in 48 games this season.

Brett Berard was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League. The rookie forward has played 19 games with the Rangers this season and has seven points (three goals, four assists). He was first recalled from Hartford on Nov. 24 and reassigned Jan. 11.

Berard has 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 31 AHL games this season.

Earlier Saturday, the Rangers made a trade with the Colorado Avalanche, acquiring defenseman Calvin de Haan, forward Juuso Parssinen and two draft picks for defenseman Ryan Lindgren, forward Jimmy Vesey and unsigned draft pick Hank Kempf. Parssinen and de Haan are expected to play Sunday. -- Dan Rosen

Toronto Maple Leafs

Calle Jarnkrok continues to progress but won't make his season debut at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TSN4, TVAS).

The 33-year-old forward had groin and sports hernia surgery Nov. 18 and hasn’t played since March 14, 2024. He was third-line center at practice Saturday.

"I feel great out there,” Jarnkrok said after practice. “I'm just waiting for the last medical clearance here. I don't know if it will be tomorrow or the next day, or the day after that, but I'm really close."

Jarnkrok had 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 52 games last season.

Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and forwards Max Domi and Steven Lorentz will be game-time decisions after each missed practice with an undisclosed injury.

Ekman-Larsson did not play the final 14:41 of the third period in a 3-2 win at the New York Rangers on Friday. Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said the injury is not connected to a lower-body injury sustained early in a game at the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 1.

Chris Tanev is feeling better but was placed on injured reserve Sunday. The defenseman is expected to miss at least the next two games with an upper-body injury sustained on his second shift against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Connor Dewar (upper body) was activated from IR on Sunday. The forward, who is expected to play for the first time since Jan. 20, has three assists in 29 games. -- Wes Crosby

Nashville Predators

Roman Josi (upper body) was placed on injured reserve by the Predators prior to their 7-4 loss at the New York Islanders on Saturday.

The defenseman, who is week to week, did not play in a 2-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday after he was boarded by Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett and did not play the third period of a 4-1 loss Tuesday.

Josi, who is Predators captain, has 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) in 53 games while averaging 25:02 of ice time.

Nashville is already without defensemen Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) and Adam Wilsby (upper body), who are each out for the remainder of the season. Forward Jake Lucchini and defenseman Spencer Stastney were recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Saturday.