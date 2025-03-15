Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Fox 'trending' toward return for Rangers against Blue Jackets
Backlund week to week for Flames; Pionk sidelined long term for Jets
New York Rangers
Adam Fox could return against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG).
The defenseman, who has missed the past eight games with an upper-body injury sustained in the third period of a 5-1 win against the New York Islanders on Feb. 25, participated in the Rangers' morning skate Saturday in a regular jersey. Fox was injured at 3:16 of the third period when he got tangled with Islanders forward Kyle MacLean and fell to the ice, landing on his left shoulder.
"He's trending that way, so still talk inside there, but it's nice to have him out there," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said.
Fox is third on the Rangers with 48 points (five goals, 43 assists) in 58 games this season.
The Rangers are 3-3-2 without Fox and 2-for-26 on the power-play in that span (7.7 percent); he has 16 power-play points this season and was on the first unit during practice.
"Any time you lose one of your top minute guys, top producers, you're going to feel it," Laviolette said. "Think other guys have stepped up. We've done some good things, but when he does come back, it'll be nice to have him there." -- Craig Merz
Calgary Flames
Mikael Backlund is week to week for the Flames with an upper-body injury.
The forward was injured in the first period of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.
"He does everything for us," forward Blake Coleman said prior to a 4-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. "He plays in all situations and he's the leader of the team. I've played alongside him for a long time now, so I've got to find some chemistry with some guys here quick. We're going to miss him out there, but it's going to be one of those things where you have to fill the hole by committee and guys got to step up in some roles that maybe they haven't been put in throughout the year."
Backlund has 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 64 games this season. He averages 1:49 of power-play time per game and 2:23 short-handed and had not missed a game the past four seasons.
"I use [Backlund] in situations against top players all the time, so I haven't really had to second-guess who's going out there against a MacKinnon for a defensive-zone faceoff," Flames coach Ryan Huska said. "It's been Mikael. Other than that, I think the work that he's done is help bring along some other people in regards to the leadership and what we look for out of our players. I do expect our leadership group to be the strongest players for us tonight in his absence and I know everyone else will follow along."
The Flames (30-24-11) are tied with the Canucks for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. They recalled forward Dryden Hunt from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Friday; he had one shot on goal in 6:20 of ice time against the Avalanche.
"We've got not a lot of time left here to start climbing and winning some games," Coleman said. "It's on the guys that are in the locker room with that next man up, and we'll get them." -- Aaron Vickers
Winnipeg Jets
Neal Pionk will be out week to week for the Jets because of a lower-body injury.
The defenseman has 37 points (nine goals, 28 assists) in 66 games this season averaging 22:09 of ice time per game.
"(He) tried to get through it," Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said prior to a 4-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Friday. "We do need him for the long run here, so as much as he wants to play this is the right decision… If you have plans to play into June, you're going to need your roster. It's proven. There's injuries that happen, situations that happen, you're going to have to go deep (in the Stanley Cup Playoffs)."
Defenseman Luke Schenn, who was acquired prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7, moved up in the lineup and took Pionk's roles on the power-play and penalty-killing units.
"That's why we went out and got depth (and) somebody like Luke," Arniel said. "There's some roles there they're going to have to take on. It's part of what we've asked of everybody when we've had these injuries, things have happened. That next man up. Step up and do what you need to do… At the end of the day, we're glad we have Luke for it." -- Darrin Bauming
Minnesota Wild
Jonas Brodin skated with the Wild on Saturday morning but will not play against the St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNNO, FDSNWIX).
The defenseman, who last played Feb. 28, has 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) and has been limited to 38 games because of three separate injuries.
"I would say progressing in a positive manner," coach John Hynes said. "It's his third skate with the team. Today was kind of a big day like, 'OK, how does he respond three days in a row?' Little bit less of a load today than he's had the last couple of days so it's still progressing, but there still needs to be some time to respond to it after each day."
In addition to Brodin, Minnesota remains without forwards Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) and Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body). Kaprizov has missed the past 16 games; Eriksson Ek has missed the past nine.
Neither forward has resumed skating yet. -- Jessi Pierce
Buffalo Sabres
Josh Norris did not play against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday because of an undisclosed injury.
The center, acquired by the Sabres from the Ottawa Senators before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7, did not practice Friday and did not take part in warmups.
The injury is "something he's been dealing with," coach Lindy Ruff said Friday.
Norris scored his first goal with Buffalo in a 7-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday and has two points in three games since the trade. He has 35 points (21 goals, 14 assists) in 56 games with the Sabres and Senators.
JJ Peterka missed his second straight game Saturday with a lingering lower-body injury. The forward has missed each of the past two practices and did not play against Detroit.
"I talked to JJ and he's feeling a lot better," Ruff said Friday. "Won't play tomorrow but is making the trip (beginning at the Boston Bruins on Monday), so I would anticipate him playing."
Peterka has 51 points (19 goals, 32 assists) in 61 games. -- Heather Engel