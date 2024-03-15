Jarnkrok week to week for Maple Leafs with hand injury

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Calle Jarnkrok is week to week for the Maple Leafs after sustaining a hand injury in a 6-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

He left the game with 13:37 remaining in the second period after sliding into the boards in the neutral zone and did not return.

Jarnkrok was replaced on a line by Pontus Holmberg at right wing with left wing Tyler Bertuzzi and center Auston Matthews.

Forward Mitchell Marner will miss his third straight game with a high ankle sprain when Toronto hosts the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN, BSSO). He skated on his own on Thursday and Friday but will not skate Saturday or Sunday.

Coach Sheldon Keefe had said earlier in the week that Marner, who is third on the team with 76 points (25 goals, 51 assists) was day to day.

"I would say it's more than that at this point," Keefe said Friday. "He won't skate tomorrow and then we have a day off so a couple days for him to settle and then sort of start to ramp it back up for next week."

Defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin did not practice Friday, but Keefe said he is hoping he will be available Saturday.

"He took some hits yesterday and things tightened up on him today," Keefe said. "Wasn't feeling as good. … We'll just have to see how he responds." -- Dave McCarthy

Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele will return for the Jets when they host the Anaheim Ducks on Friday (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, KCOP-13).

The forward did not play in a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Wednesday because of an illness. He leads the Jets with 57 points (19 goals, 38 assists) in 58 games.

"I feel 100 percent now," Scheifele said after the morning skate Friday.

Forward Gabriel Vilardi will be out indefinitely for the Jets with an enlarged spleen. He has missed the past seven games with an unrelated upper-body injury and has 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) in 38 games this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

Landon Slaggert will make his NHL debut when the Blackhawks host the Los Angeles Kings on Friday (8:30 p.m. ET; BSW, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS).

"You really can't put it into words," the forward said Friday. "This is a dream of a lot of hockey players growing up. Obviously tonight to live out that dream is pretty special.

Selected by Chicago in the third round (No. 79) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Slaggert signed a two-year, entry-level contract on Sunday. He had 31 points (20 goals, 11 assists) in 36 games with the University of Notre Dame this season.

The 21-year-old is expected to play left wing on the fourth line with center MacKenzie Entwistle and right wing Ryan Donato.

"Just make him feel comfortable with enough information that he's familiar with what we're doing out there as a team systems-wise, but not trying to overburden him with too much," Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said of Slaggert. "Just let him have that excitement and let us feed off that speed and excitement that we're hoping he brings tonight." -- Tracey Myers

Vancouver Canucks

Tyler Myers likely will return to the lineup against the Washington Capitals on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; CITY, SNP, MNMT2).The

defenseman returned to practice Tuesday for the first time since sustaining a lower-injury in a 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 29. He was listed as week to week and had missed the past four games.

Myers did not play for the Canucks in their 4-3 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

"It was good to get back out with the guys," Myers said Tuesday. "It's getting pretty close here, so we'll see in the next day or few days what game it's going to be. I know the coaches are still talking and still got to have some conversations with the medical staff, but we'll see after I talk to them where we kind of stand."

Myers has 23 points (four goals, 19 assists) and a plus-12 rating in 62 games this season, his best offensive output in five seasons with Vancouver. He is averaging 18:57 of ice time, including 2:11 on the penalty kill, third most on the team. -- Kevin Woodley