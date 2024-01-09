NHL Buzz: Pelech likely back for Islanders against Canucks

Jeannot out indefinitely for Lightning; Joseph returning for Senators

1-9 Pelech NYI BUZZ

© Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

New York Islanders

Adam Pelech is expected to return for the Islanders against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SNP).

The defenseman has missed the past 20 games after suffering a lower-body injury in the first period of a 5-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 24.

Pelech traveled and practiced on the Islanders recent four-game road trip, but was unable to return. He took part in line rushes with defenseman Scott Mayfield on Tuesday morning. 

"The decision is going to be made this afternoon," Islanders coach Lane Lambert said regarding Pelech. "He's a solid defensive defenseman and he's certainly going to help with penalty killing and certainly just looking forward to getting him back for his leadership."

Pelech has three assists in 16 games this season and is averaging 19:38 of ice time per game.

To create a roster spot for Pelech, who was activated off of long-term injury reserve, goalie Semyon Varlamov was added to injured reserve. He has missed the past two games with a lower-body injury.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Tanner Jeannot will be out indefinitely for the Lightning because of a lower-body injury.

The forward was injured in a 7-3 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

He has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 41 games this season and leads Tampa Bay with 61 penalty minutes, and is second in the NHL with 132 hits.

The Lightning host the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSW, NHLN, TVAS).

Ottawa Senators

Mathieu Joseph will return for the Senators at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; RDS, SNW, TSN5).

The forward missed the past 10 games because of a lower-body injury; he has 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 25 games this season and leads the Senators with a plus-12 rating.

The Senators were 3-7-0 without Joseph in the lineup.

