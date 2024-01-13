NHL Buzz: Scheifele out for Jets against Flyers

Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele will not play for the Jets at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CITY, NBCSP).

The forward left and did not return following his first shift of the second period of a 2-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday because of a lower-body injury.

Following practice on Friday, coach Rick Bowness listed Scheifele as day to day.

"That's a good thing, the way he pulled up when he was skating and the way he left the ice and didn't come back," Bowness said. "You know he's a tremendous competitor and those guys fight through anything. So we took the precautionary route, which is the smart thing to do."

Scheifele leads the Jets with 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 41 games this season.

Scheifele's linemate Nikolaj Ehlers, is a game-time decision because of an upper-body injury, but forward Rasmus Kupari will play after missing 26 games with a shoulder injury sustained on Nov. 14.

Forward Kyle Connor, who leads the Jets with 17 goals, has missed the past 15 games with a knee injury, but is nearing a return. Connor skated Saturday wearing a full-contact jersey for the first time since he was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 13. -- Darrin Bauming

Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin did not play for the Capitals against the New York Rangers on Saturday because of a lower-body injury.

The 38-year-old left wing was injured when he clipped legs with Jordan Staal in the third period of a 6-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 5. He was able to play through the injury in a 4-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday and a 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday after being a game-time decision prior to each.

This is this the first game Ovechkin has missed this season. He leads Washington with 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) in 39 games, including points in each of his past six games (two goals, five assists).

Forward Tom Wilsonreturned to the lineup after missing the game against Seattle because of a broken nose. -- Tom Gulitti

Minnesota Wild

Filip Gustavsson will return to the lineup when the Wild host the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSWIX, BSN), and Kirill Kaprizovand Jonas Brodin could join him.

It will be the first time Gustavsson has dressed since sustaining a lower-body injury in a 4-2 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 30.

Wild coach John Hynes did not specify whether Gustavsson or Marc-Andre Fleury would start, only that Gustavsson "was available" to start. Gustavsson is 10-9-2 with a 2.96 goals-against average and .903 save percentage in 22 games this season.

Fleury started and made 31 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday.

Kaprizov, a forward, has missed seven games, and Brodin, a defenseman, has missed 16, each with an upper-body injury, and are each a game-time decision. Hynes also said that other players were included in his game-time decision group but would not specify whom. -- Jessi Pierce

Arizona Coyotes

Matt Dumba is looking forward to his return to Minnesota when the Coyotes visit the Minnesota Wild on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSWIX, BSN).

"I'm sure there's going to be a lot of (emotions) but at the same time, I'm excited for it and been looking forward to this day for a while now," Dumba said. "It's always fun to play against your friends. It keeps you in the game, keeps you having fun. You're chirping, you're talking the whole game. Yeah, I expect this to be a good game tonight."

The 29-year-old defenseman, who was selected No. 7 by Minnesota in the 2012 NHL Draft, had 236 points (79 goals, 157 assists) in 598 games during 10 seasons with the Wild, and was an alternate captain from 2021-23.

He signed a one-year contract with the Coyotes on Aug. 6 and has five points (two goals, three assists) and is minus-11 in 39 games this season

"It's good. Good group of guys. We've got a really fun team," Dumba said. "To come to the rink every day and play high skill and really fast-paced, so I've been enjoying that part of things. Arizona living is pretty nice. Got a little soft. I went straight to the closet last night and grabbed a Goose jacket. I was freezing. It's good to be back." -- Jessi Pierce

Carolina Hurricanes

Pyotr Kochetkov is in concussion protocol after the goalie left a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. He collided with Ducks forward Isac Lundestrom at 12:55 of the second period.

Antti Raanta, who made three saves in relief of Kochetkov on Thursday, is expected to start against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PNC Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSO). He's 8-5-2 with a 3.27 goals-against average, .862 save percentage and one shutout in 17 games (14 starts).

The Hurricanes recalled Yaniv Perets from Norfolk of the ECHL to serve as the backup. The first-year pro dressed for four games in December but has yet to make his NHL debut.

Carolina already is without goalie Frederik Andersen, who is dealing with blood clotting issues. The 34-year-old last played Nov. 2, when he made 24 saves in a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers. He is 4-1-0 with a 2.87 GAA and .894 save percentage in six starts this season.

Kochetkov has emerged as the Hurricanes' No. 1 goalie in Andersen's absence; he's 11-7-3 with a 2.58 GAA, .900 save percentage and one shutout in 23 games (21 starts).

Carolina brought in free agent goalies Jaroslav Halak in November and Aaron Dell in December on professional tryout (PTO) deals, but did not sign either.

"We've got to deal with what we have here," coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "That's about all I can comment on because I don't have an answer for you." -- Kurt Dusterberg

Chicago Blackhawks

Seth Jones will return for the Blackhawks against the Dallas Stars on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, NBCSCH).

The defenseman has missed 15 games since sustaining a shoulder injury in a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Dec. 10.

"It was an SC (sternoclavicular joint), kind of where your collarbone connects to your sternum here, so that popped up," Jones said Friday. "So, I had doctors telling me four weeks, no contact. It wasn't what I expected, because when I was first told, they said it was two weeks. We took a closer look, and it was double that time. It [stinks] sitting out. Whether the team's winning or losing, it [stinks] sitting out and watching. So I'm happy I can get back into the lineup tomorrow."

Jones has 11 assists in 27 games this season and is leading the Blackhawks in ice time per game (25:25).

"I think players always give you a boost when they come back, because they're excited," coach Luke Richardson said. "Obviously he's a good player, so we're looking forward to it." -- Tracey Myers

St. Louis Blues

Justin Faulk could return against the Boston Bruins on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, NESN).

The defenseman, who was activated off injured reserve Friday, missed the past five games with a lower-body injury sustained Dec. 29 in a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

"I'm all right," Faulk said Friday after practice. "Just trying to ramp up more every day, just keep the process going, trying to be as comfortable as I can. ... I've probably skated six days now or so. Every day for the most part has gotten to be more and more. It's been good. No setbacks or anything. We're at a point where we're trying to max out every day and see what we can handle."

Faulk was injured in the closing seconds of the game when the Blues were playing with an extra skater when he got clipped from behind by Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson. He limped to the bench and after the game was ruled out for the game at the Pittsburgh Penguins the next day.

Faulk has 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 35 games this season.

In his absence, Matthew Kessel was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League. He has no points in five games and is averaging 17:34 of ice time.

"He's played well," Faulk said of Kessel. "It's nice and we've won a few games. It doesn't really change too much but it's nice to know guys are coming in and stepping up."

To make room on the roster for Faulk, the Blues assigned forward Jakub Vrana to Springfield. -- Lou Korac