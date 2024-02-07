NHL Buzz: Johnson back for Blackhawks against Wild

Cizikas practices, could return for Islanders on Thursday

TJohnson_Blackhawks

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Chicago Blackhawks

Tyler Johnson is expected to play when the Blackhawks host the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS).

The forward practiced Monday for the first time since sustaining an injury to his right foot Dec. 31. He was activated off injured reserve Wednesday.

"He can go anywhere in the lineup and help on both special teams if we need," Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Tuesday. "He's got a good work ethic, veteran guy that's won a Stanley Cup, so really invaluable to get him back."

Johnson was injured in the second period of an 8-1 loss to the Dallas Stars and was placed on injured reserve the next day. He has 13 points (nine goals, four assists) in 35 games this season.

"For him coming back, everybody is going to be a little bit rusty this time of year, just kicking off the rust for the first few games, so it's a good time for him," Richardson said. -- Tracey Myers

New York Islanders

Casey Cizikas was a full participant in practice Wednesday and could return when the Islanders host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN).

The forward has missed the past 10 games because of a lower-body injury sustained when blocking a shot in a 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 9.

Initially placed on injured reserve, retroactively, Cizikas was transferred to long-term injured reserve Sunday so that the Islanders could activate defenseman Ryan Pulock off LTIR. Pulock returned for a 3-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday after missing 24 games.

The Islanders would need to make a roster move in order to activate Cizikas, who has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 39 games this season. -- Stefen Rosner

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Dillon to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Jets game

Pluses, minuses for Lightning-Rangers, Wild-Blackhawks

2025 Winter Classic to be announced during Lightning-Rangers game

NHL On Tap: Lightning visit Rangers in return from All-Star break

Oilers moving on after winning streak ends at 16

Hill makes 30 saves, Golden Knights end Oilers’ 16-game winning streak

Coaches find ways to keep teams focused during hot streaks

MacKinnon's point streak ends at 14, Devils edge Avalanche on late goal

Oettinger makes 47 saves, Stars edge Sabres to win 4th straight

Trouba draws parallels to hard hitters, leaders of Rangers past

Sweden projected roster for 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

Mailbag: Maple Leafs' priority before Trade Deadline; Savard's market

Suzuki, Slafkovsky each scores twice, Canadiens hand Capitals 5th straight loss

Kuzmenko scores in debut, Flames defeat Bruins

Jarry makes 23 saves, Penguins blank Jets to spoil Monahan's debut

Lindholm scores twice in debut, Canucks top Hurricanes to push point streak to 12

Flyers get past Panthers to stop 5-game slide