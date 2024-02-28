NHL Buzz: Khusnutdinov signs entry-level contract with Wild

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. With the regular season underway, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Minnesota Wild

Marat Khusnutdinov signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Wild on Wednesday that runs through next season. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 21-year-old forward has 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 49 games with HK Sochi in the Kontinental Hockey League this season, and is the team captain.

Khusnutdinov, who could join the Wild this season, played six games with SKA St. Petersburg before he was traded to HK Sochi on Oct. 10.

Selected in the second round (No. 37) of the 2020 NHL Draft, he has 75 points (22 goals, 53 assists) in 162 KHL games over four seasons from 2020-24.

The Wild visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSSO, BSN).

San Jose Sharks

Mackenzie Blackwood was placed on injured reserve Wednesday because of a lower-body injury.

The goalie stopped all 13 shots he faced before leaving 17:34 into the first period of an eventual 7-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Kaapo Kahkonen allowed seven goals on 31 shots in relief.

Blackwood is 9-18-3 with a 3.48 goals-against average and .899 save percentage in 35 games (32 starts) this season.

The Sharks recalled goalie Magnus Chrona from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. He has played two games with the Sharks this season, the last coming on Dec. 28, and is 5-13-4 with a 3.51 GAA and .892 save percentage in 24 AHL games.

The Sharks next play against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCA).

Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempe has been sent back to Los Angeles to have an injury evaluated.

Kempe sustained the injury with 1:35 remaining in a 4-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday after he was tripped by Oilers defenseman Cody Ceci. He held his arm as he exited down the tunnel.

The forward did not play in a 4-2 loss at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. The Kings have one more game remaining on their road trip, at the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, BSW). They then return home for a five-game homestand that begins on Sunday.

"He's not here," Kings interim coach Jim Hiller said of Kempe on Tuesday. "He's gone home just to be evaluated further. We can't tell you any more than that. We'll let you know when we know."

Kempe leads Los Angeles with 51 points (19 goals, 32 assists) in 57 games. -- Aaron Vickers

Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel skated with the Golden Knights on Tuesday for the first time since sustaining a knee injury last month.

The center did not, however, play in a 6-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. It was the 17th game he has missed since sustaining the injury in a 2-1 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Jan. 11.

"It's good to have him around just for his sake, too," Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said before the game. "He's not ready to play yet, but when he's skating and with the group he's that one step closer, so I think it's great."

Eichel, who wore a red noncontact jersey and did not participate in line rushes, has 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) in 42 games this season.

"The trainers would have a better idea (of a return date)," Cassidy said. "He needs to get through a full practice with us, too, which may be tomorrow in Boston. We will see how we come out of tonight. … Could he play on this trip? I guess that's why he's here. We're not planning on it that way, would be nice if he could though."

The Golden Knights conclude their road trip with games against the Bruins on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, SNP, SNW, SNE), the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. -- Dave McCarthy