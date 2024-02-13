NHL Buzz: Grubauer could start for Kraken for 1st time in 2 months

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Seattle Kraken

Philipp Grubauer is expected to make his first start since Dec. 9 when the Kraken play at the New York Islanders on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, ROOT-NW).

The goalie was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 10, one day after sustaining a lower-body injury in the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Although Grubauer was activated from injured reserve on Jan. 23, Joey Daccord has started each of the six games since, including a 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

Grubauer is 5-9-1 with a 3.25 goals-against average and an .884 save percentage in 17 games this season. -- Stefen Rosner

Ottawa Senators

Anton Forsberg will return from a groin injury against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, BSOH).

The goalie, who is 7-8-0 with an .889 save percentage in 16 games this season, had to be helped off the ice by his teammates after attempting to make a save in a 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 11.

Forsberg has been practicing consistently since Ottawa returned from its bye week last Thursday.

"He started skating during the break, he had some sessions," Senators interim coach Jacques Martin said. "He's a goalie that works extremely hard, he's got great work ethic and I think he feels good. He's ready to go. We could've pushed him back one more game, but we feel that he's ready to go tonight."

Defenseman Jake Sanderson skated for the first time Monday since sustaining a lower-body injury in a 3-2 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 31. He is expected to return to the lineup early next week.

"I think he's progressing," Martin said. "He skated today, as well. I haven't spoken with the trainers, but it's encouraging, so I think hopefully he'll be back soon, whether it's on the weekend or next week in Florida. I think that's what it looks like, it's a possibility. We'll see where he's at."-- Callum Fraser

Chicago Blackhawks

Jarred Tinordi was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday with a groin strain.

The forward played 11:56 in a 2-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Feb.7 and did not play in a 4-3 overtime loss against the New York Rangers two days later.

Tinordi has six assists in 30 games this season.

The Blackhawks host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, SNP).

Los Angeles Kings

Viktor Arvidsson is on track to make his season debut for the Kings during their upcoming four-game road trip, which starts Tuesday at the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; BSW, MSG-B).

Arvidsson, a forward, has been out because of a back injury that required surgery. He returned to practice this week, including participating in an optional skate Saturday, but was not available for a 4-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers.

"He's getting closer," Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said Monday. "You saw him in a regular jersey yesterday, he actually took some contact in the drills."

Arvidsson had 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) in 77 games for the Kings last season.

Center Blake Lizotte has resumed skating on his own after sustaining a lower-body injury against the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 15, but Hiller said there is no update for when he will return to practice.

Lizotte has nine points (five goals, four assists) in 34 games. -- Dan Greenspan