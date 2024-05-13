Canucks defenseman Soucy to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Game 3

Carson Soucy will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety at a time and date to be determined.

The Vancouver Canucks defenseman is facing discipline for cross-checking Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid in Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round.

The incident occurred at 20:00 of the third period behind the Canucks net in Vancouver's 4-3 win at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Sunday. Soucy received a minor penalty for cross-checking.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: cross-checking. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.