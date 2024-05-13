Panthers remain comfortable in Boston, rally past Bruins in Game 4

BOSTON -- The Florida Panthers easily could’ve been flustered, but over the past two seasons, they’ve become very comfortable playing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden.

So, despite falling behind the Boston Bruins by two goals in the first period with the fans seemingly expressing their vitriol about every play they made, the Panthers simply shrugged it off. They kept playing and scored three unanswered goals, including Aleksander Barkov’s winner at 7:31 of the third period, to pull out a 3-2 victory in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on Sunday.

“Of course, they got a good start, scored a couple goals and this is a tough building to play in, but we just stick with it,” Barkov said. “We liked how played in the first period, even though they had two goals. But we liked our chances. We just kept going, kept pushing and getting better.”

Florida has now won five consecutive playoff games at TD Garden, including three in defeating the Bruins in the first round of the playoffs last season and Games 3 and 4 of this series. The Panthers head home for Game 5 on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC) leading 3-1 in the best-of-7 series with a chance to close it out and advance to the Eastern Conference Final for the second straight season.

“It's important just to regroup. Recover right now and regroup,” said center Sam Bennett, whose power-play goal at 3:41 of the third tied it 2-2. “It’s going to be a huge, huge game at home. I’m sure the fans are going to be into it. So just regroup, refocus and prepare for that next game.”