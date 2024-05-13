3 Keys: Hurricanes at Rangers, Game 5 of Eastern 2nd Round

NEW YORK -- The Carolina Hurricanes will try build on a season-saving win in Game 4 and once again stave off elimination in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

The Hurricanes won Game 4 at home on Saturday, 4-3, to avoid being swept in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second straight season. They were eliminated in four games by the Florida Panthers in the conference final last season.

Brady Skjei broke the tie by scoring at 16:49 of the third period, giving Carolina its first power-play goal of the series; it was previously 0-for-16 and probably pressing since the Hurricanes knew their lack of offense with the man-advantage was the difference in the first three games.

"It's still the same situation, obviously, but being uptight is never a good thing either and we want to build on what we did last game," Carolina center Jordan Staal said. "Backs against the wall, try to find a way to get a win."

The Rangers, who had a seven-game winning streak to start the playoffs end Saturday, are 4-0 at home this postseason, outscoring the opposition 16-10 and scoring four goals in each of the four games. The Hurricanes haven't scored four goals in a game in the series.

New York has won six straight at home since April 13.

"It's important to understand, because honestly the questions have been asked and the way it's been talked about, this series, going up 3-0, I think people forget it's the Carolina Hurricanes we're playing against," Rangers center Mika Zibanejad said. "We knew this wasn't going to be easy. We know it's not going to be any easier tonight.

“You don't want to lose any games, but at the same time we go down there and split, we get a chance to advance tonight with a win. That's all you can ask for even after a loss, that you still get a chance to finish the series and do it at home. That's great."

This is the eighth time in the playoffs this year a team facing elimination has gone into a must-win road game; only two of the previous seven times has the team facing elimination stayed alive.

Only four times in NHL history has a team come back from down 3-0 to win a best-of-7 playoff series. The team leading 3-0 has gone on to win the series 98.1 percent of the time (205-4).

The Hurricanes are 4-5 under coach Rod Brind'Amour when facing elimination.