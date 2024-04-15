NHL Buzz: Copp game-time decision for Red Wings against Canadiens

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Detroit Red Wings

Andrew Copp will be a game-time decision for the Red Wings against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday (7 p.m. ET; BSDETX, SN, RDS).

The forward took part in the morning skate for the first time since sustaining a broken cheekbone in a 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. He missed the past two games.

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Copp would take warmups Monday before determining if he would play or not.

Copp has 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists) in 77 games this season.

The Red Wings (39-32-9) are tied with the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference but will be eliminated from contention with a regulation loss.

Montreal Canadiens

Lane Hutson will make his NHL debut for the Canadians against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday (7 p.m. ET; BSDETX, SN, RDS).

The 20-year-old forward signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canadiens on Friday.

Selected by Montreal in the second round (No. 62) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Huston was second in NCAA scoring among defensemen this season with 49 points (15 goals, 34 assists) in 38 games as a sophomore at Boston University. His season ended with a 2-1 overtime loss to the University of Denver in the Frozen Four on Thursday.

"I'm just really excited," Hutson said Monday. "The guys here have been great and yeah, just ready to get going."

Hutson was a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the top men's NCAA ice hockey player for the second straight season, and was named a Hockey East First-Team All-Star, also for the second straight season.

He had 97 points (30 goals, 67 assists) and 10 game-winning goals in 77 games in his two college seasons.

"He's a guy that has a lot of jump, a lot of deception with his feet and his hands, obviously a tremendous amount of skill," Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. "We'll give him a couple games here to get his feet wet and see how we do things here."

Washington Capitals

Rasmus Sandin skated in a noncontact jersey before the Capitals morning skate Monday for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury against the Ottawa Senators on April 7.

Although Sandin won't play in Washington's final two regular-season games against the Boston Bruins on Monday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, NESN) and at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, coach Spencer Carbery said it was a step toward him potentially being available to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, if the Capitals qualify.

"For sure," Carbery said. "First day back on the ice for him, and even [Nick Jensen] being in the facility, I think, took a positive step. Didn't skate today, but back in here and working his way back."

Jensen is recovering after being taken off the ice on stretcher following a hard hit from Michael Eyssimont in the first period of a 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. He also has been ruled out for Washington's final two regular-season games.

The Capitals (38-31-11) are tied with the Philadelphia Flyers and Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Philadelphia has played one more game, but Washington owns the tiebreaker over Detroit (30 regulation wins versus 27), so the Capitals will clinch a playoff berth if they win their final two games. -- Tom Gulitti

Toronto Maple Leafs

Calle Jarnkrok's status for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs remains uncertain for the Maple Leafs.

The forward has missed the past 15 games with a hand injury sustained in a 6-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on March 14.

Jarnkrok was a limited participant in practice Monday, taking part in the penalty-killing portion and pre-practice drills.

"Today was progress for him," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. "… He's not ready to play yet at this point and hasn't had a full practice with us yet but it was positive to see him out there and be a little more involved with the different drills before practice began. [His status] for Game 1 is still to be determined. I think he's more in a day-to-day situation but unfortunately, we are running out of schedule here. We'll just have to see where is his. He will be travelling with us."

Jarnkrok has 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 52 games this season.

Forward Max Domi did not practice and will not play when the Maple Leafs play at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4) because of an undisclosed injury.

Forward Bobby McMann will not play in either of the Maple Leafs' final two games of the regular season because of a lower body injury sustained in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings. Toronto also plays at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday.

"We will see where Max and Bobby both are later in the week," Keefe said.

The Maple Leafs clinched a berth in the playoffs. They will either finish second or third in the Atlantic Division and play the Lightning or the Boston Bruins. -- Dave McCarthy

Columbus Blue Jackets

Adam Fantilli practiced with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday for the first time since sustaining a calf laceration on Jan. 28, but will not play in the season finale against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH).

The forward was injured when he was struck on his left leg by a skate blade of Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann in a 4-2 loss. The Blue Jackets announced three days later that he would be out approximately eight weeks. Fantilli will miss the final 33 games.

"I was trying to get back for anything that I could, it just wasn't quite there yet," Fantilli said Monday. "I didn't think it was worth it in that sense to come back for one game and possibly put myself out for any longer into the summer."

The No. 3 pick in the 2023 NHL draft, Fantilli was third among rookies in goals (12) and was fourth in points (27) in 49 games at the time of the injury.

Fantilli said he would be able to play for Canada at the World Championships next month if asked.

“It’s not out of the question," he said. "That's something I'm working towards right now. It's always an honor to wear the maple leaf and play for your country, especially going overseas to do so. If that opportunity comes around, I'd love to, but it's just a matter of getting healthier."

Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner practiced for the first time since he and his wife, Maggie, announced on April 3 that their son, Dawson, was stillborn.

Jenner, who has missed the past six games, might play Tuesday. -- Craig Merz