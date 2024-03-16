NHL Buzz: Bennett, Rodrigues back for Panthers against Lightning

Florida Panthers

Forwards Sam Bennett and Evan Rodrigues will return to the lineup against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU).

Rodrigues has missed the past two games after blocking a shot late in the second period of a 5-1 win against the Calgary Flames last Saturday. He has 36 points (10 goals, 26 assists) in 65 games.

Bennett, Florida's second-line center, did not play in a 4-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday after blocking a shot in a 4-3 win against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

"Aside from all the other things they do, they give us a different look of speed to our lineup," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Saturday. "They add a lot of speed and, are two top-nine guys. We were slower in our game [without them].''

With Bennett and Rodrigues returning, forwards Kyle Okposo and Jonah Gadjovich will each be a healthy scratch.

Goalie Evan Cormier will back up Sergei Bobrovsky on Saturday with Anthony Stolarz ill. Cormier has never played an NHL game. -- George Richards

Toronto Maple Leafs

Calle Jarnkrok is week to week for the Maple Leafs after sustaining a hand injury in a 6-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

He left the game with 13:37 remaining in the second period after sliding into the boards in the neutral zone and did not return.

Jarnkrok was replaced on a line by Pontus Holmberg at right wing with left wing Tyler Bertuzzi and center Auston Matthews.

Forward Mitchell Marner will miss his third straight game with a high ankle sprain when Toronto hosts the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN, BSSO). He skated on his own Thursday and Friday but did not skate Saturday and will not skate Sunday.

Coach Sheldon Keefe had said earlier in the week that Marner, who is third on the team with 76 points (25 goals, 51 assists) was day to day.

"I would say it's more than that at this point," Keefe said Friday. "He won't skate tomorrow and then we have a day off so a couple days for him to settle and then sort of start to ramp it back up for next week." -- Dave McCarthy

Vancouver Canucks

Tyler Myers likely will return to the lineup against the Washington Capitals on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; CITY, SNP, MNMT2).

The defenseman returned to practice Tuesday for the first time since sustaining a lower-injury in a 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 29. He was listed as week to week and had missed the past four games.

Myers, who did not play for the Canucks in their 4-3 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, has 23 points (four goals, 19 assists) and a plus-12 rating in 62 games this season. He is averaging 18:57 of ice time, including 2:11 on the penalty kill, third most on the team. -- Kevin Woodley