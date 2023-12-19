NHL, BetMGM extend North American partnership

JERSEY CITY, NJ and NEW YORK -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a multi-year North American partnership extension. BetMGM continues as an Official Sports Betting and Gaming Partner and will create specialized VIP fan experiences, utilize NHL imagery to design team and League-branded casino games, and be featured during nationally televised broadcasts.

“Our partnership extension with the NHL is a winner. It enables us to enhance the BetMGM product and offer our fans unforgettable experiences built around the game they love,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “The NHL is more thrilling than ever – a symphony of athleticism, teamwork, and skill on skates. We look forward to bringing our customers exceptional live experiences and delighting with new in-app content for BetMGM."

BetMGM will receive significant branding within nationally televised broadcasts in the U.S. BetMGM’s camera visible signage will extend across the NHL’s regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs, highlighted by inventory that includes Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards, the League’s advanced approach to dynamic dasherboard advertising and virtual slot in-ice ads.

“We are thrilled about our partnership extension with BetMGM,” said Jason Jazayeri, NHL Vice President, Business Development. “The evolution of our partnership with BetMGM will focus on building unique and compelling fan experiences, as well as event activation and media programming all with an eye towards delivering exciting new ways for our fans to interact and engage with the sport they love.”

BetMGM and the NHL share the priority of encouraging responsible gaming education. Both parties are official partners of the American Gaming Association's Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly.™ public service campaign to educate new and seasoned bettors on responsible sports wagering. Have A Game Plan aims to promote responsible sports wagering to new consumers and seasoned bettors.

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets, responsible gaming remains a key focus. Additionally, BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to count on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

The BetMGM app is available for download on both iOS and Android and is accessible via desktop at http://www.betmgm.com.