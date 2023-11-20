Bruins future in goal discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Should Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman each be getting consideration as candidates for the Vezina Trophy as the top goalie in the NHL this season?

That question about the Boston Bruins goalies and more was covered on the latest "NHL @TheRink" podcast, which was recorded Monday.

Amalie Benjamin, NHL.com's Boston-based staff writer, joined co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke to discuss the Bruins, their goalies, their hot start to the season, the legal situation involving forward Milan Lucic and the impact it has on the team, and more.

Benjamin said she would have Swayman in her top five for the Vezina Trophy right now but not Ullmark. Rosen said Swayman and Ullmark split votes, so neither get into his top five. Roarke said both could be and should be in the top five.

That debate only is part of the conversation about the Bruins. The other big question that was covered is do the Bruins potentially trade one of their goalies for a center?

In addition to talking Bruins with Benjamin, Rosen and Roarke hit on William Nylander's big week in Stockholm as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal and debated if he is the best player on the Toronto Maple Leafs right now. They also talked about Artemi Panarin's strong start to the season and if he is the New York Rangers' best player.

Other topics covered are Patrik Laine getting scratched for the struggling Columbus Blue Jackets, what Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin might do if they are unable to end their slump (0-3-2 in their past five), and predictions on which team will sign unrestricted free agent forward Patrick Kane, who is working his way back from hip resurfacing surgery June 1.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.