Bruins future in goal discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Latest News

San Jose Sharks Vancouver Canucks game recap November 20

Hughes, Canucks get back on track with win against Sharks
Calgary Flames Seattle Kraken game recap November 20

Andersson scores in OT, Flames rally past Kraken
Los Angeles Kings Arizona Coyotes game recap November 20

Moore scores twice, Kings top Coyotes to remain unbeaten on road
NHL fan mailbag November 21

Mailbag: Chances of Klingberg trade by Maple Leafs; Wild must overcome slow start
New York Rangers Dallas Stars game recap November 20

Stars score 6 straight, end Rangers point streak at 11
NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Coaches room keeping players engaged in 2nd quarter of season

Coaches’ adjustments can keep players engaged as 2nd quarter of season nears
Sitting Down With Dave Keon

Keon talks Maple Leafs taking next step in Q&A with NHL.com
Carey Price on life future away from hockey part 2

Price discusses next chapter of life in Part 2 of sit-down with NHL.com
Boston Bruins Tampa Bay Lightning game recap November 20

Lightning tie it in final seconds, defeat Bruins in OT
Colorado Avalanche Nashville Predators game recap November 20

Predators score twice late in 3rd, rally past Avalanche
Edmonton Oilers Florida Panthers game recap November 20

Panthers stay hot, overcome McDavid's 2 goals for Oilers
Prince Harry drops puck for Canucks Sharks game

Prince Harry performs ceremonial puck drop before Canucks game
Dallas Stars to honor Mike Modano with statue

Modano to have statue unveiled by Stars on March 16
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest 2023-24

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
NHL Buzz news and notes November 20

NHL Buzz: Hischier returns to practice with Devils
Matt Grzelcyk father steals show during Bruins dads trip

Grzelcyk’s father steals show during Bruins dads trip
Ducks host fan Patrick ODonnell on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Ducks host young fan for morning skate, game, on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Bruins future in goal discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Nylander's play for Maple Leafs, Panarin's strong start for Rangers, Wild slump also among topics

11-20 At The Rink podcast Swayman Ullmark BOS

© Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Should Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman each be getting consideration as candidates for the Vezina Trophy as the top goalie in the NHL this season?

That question about the Boston Bruins goalies and more was covered on the latest "NHL @TheRink" podcast, which was recorded Monday.

Amalie Benjamin, NHL.com's Boston-based staff writer, joined co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke to discuss the Bruins, their goalies, their hot start to the season, the legal situation involving forward Milan Lucic and the impact it has on the team, and more.

Benjamin said she would have Swayman in her top five for the Vezina Trophy right now but not Ullmark. Rosen said Swayman and Ullmark split votes, so neither get into his top five. Roarke said both could be and should be in the top five.

That debate only is part of the conversation about the Bruins. The other big question that was covered is do the Bruins potentially trade one of their goalies for a center?

In addition to talking Bruins with Benjamin, Rosen and Roarke hit on William Nylander's big week in Stockholm as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal and debated if he is the best player on the Toronto Maple Leafs right now. They also talked about Artemi Panarin's strong start to the season and if he is the New York Rangers' best player.

Other topics covered are Patrik Laine getting scratched for the struggling Columbus Blue Jackets, what Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin might do if they are unable to end their slump (0-3-2 in their past five), and predictions on which team will sign unrestricted free agent forward Patrick Kane, who is working his way back from hip resurfacing surgery June 1.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

Related Content

NHL @TheRink

NHL @TheRink