NHL, Norwegian Cruise Line announce multiyear U.S. partnership

NEW YORK – Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a multiyear U.S. partnership, naming Norwegian Cruise Line the Official Cruise Line of the NHL. The milestone new venture marks the first time in NCL’s company history that it is partnering with a professional sports league and the first time the NHL is partnering with a cruise line.

The new partnership provides NCL with an array of exclusive marketing rights and designations that will connect the NCL brand with the NHL and its fans through the NHL’s vast marketing, digital, and social media channels throughout the duration of the partnership. To connect fans with the thrill of achieving their travel goals, NCL will be presenting sponsor of the NHL’s weekly top goals content, which will culminate with the coveted goal of the year. Fans can join in on the action by voting on this goal content on NHL platforms for a chance to win various prizes, including the grand prize, a complimentary NCL cruise vacation. NHL fans will also have the opportunity to engage with the cruise line at NHL events such as NHL® All-Star Weekend, NHL Stadium Series™ and NHL Winter Classic® throughout the partnership with compelling on-site activations, in-arena and in-stadium signage and more.

The partnership begins immediately, and NCL will receive national U.S. broadcast exposure on ESPN and TNT through Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards (DED), the League’s advanced approach to dynamic dasherboard advertising during the NHL’s regular season and Stanley Cup® Playoffs games. As part of the national U.S. DED broadcast exposure, NCL will be the presenting sponsor of the first goal of the game with DED creative shown on every NHL broadcast on ESPN and TNT. Fans will also see the NCL brand displayed on camera visible virtual slot in-ice ads during NHL regular season games and Stanley Cup® Playoffs games broadcast on ESPN and TNT in the United States.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the NHL. The passion and excitement we see from their fans is truly contagious, and we share that same electrifying passion for traveling the globe and delivering more to see, more to do and more to enjoy for our guests,” said Adam Malone, chief marketing officer for Norwegian Cruise Line. “Through this partnership, the NHL has provided a fantastic platform for us to connect with their fans, and we cannot wait to show them how they can ‘Experience More at Sea’ with NCL.”

“With the NHL regular season starting in North America today, we are thrilled to welcome NCL to the NHL family as a first-ever cruise line partner of the NHL. Leveraging our award-winning DED signage and connecting the NCL brand to some of our most celebrated in-game moments helps build more excitement for our partnership in a way that is authentic to our fans,” said Jason Jazayeri, NHL Vice President, Business Development. “We look forward to partnering with one of the world’s leading cruise lines and helping drive a deeper connection between their brand and our passionate fanbase.”

Norwegian Cruise Line is an industry leader, continuously raising the standards of contemporary cruising by delivering more to see, more to do and more to enjoy for its guests with award-winning food and beverage concepts; world-class entertainment; innovative recreation offerings and more. Norwegian Cruise Line sails to 450 destinations around the world across its fleet of soon-to-be 20 ships, offering more than 50 convenient homeports.

For more information about Norwegian Cruise Line's award-winning 19-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.