NHL national television schedule announced for 2025-26 season

A total of 172 regular-season NHL games will be broadcast nationally across ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and TNT Sports, starting with an ESPN Opening Night Tripleheader on Oct. 7 and a doubleheader on TNT the next night.
The national schedule for ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu will feature 100 games, including all 32 teams in action Oct. 28 as part of the "NHL Frozen Frenzy," and the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning outdoors in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 1.
In addition to all games streaming live on the ESPN App via ESPN DTC or Pay TV Subscription and more than 1,050 out-of-market games available on NHL Power Play on the ESPN App, the Stanley Cup Final returns exclusively to the Walt Disney Company this season.
The "NHL on TNT" regular-season schedule will have coverage on 14 Tuesday and 21 Wednesday nights throughout the season as well as the annual Thanksgiving Showdown on Black Friday, Nov. 28, with the New York Rangers visiting the Boston Bruins at 1 p.m. ET, and Sunday afternoon games starting in March.
TNT will again be the exclusive home of the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 2, when the two-time Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers host the Rangers outdoors in Miami.