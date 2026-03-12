Rangers at Jets projected lineups

RANGERS (26-30-8) at JETS (26-27-10)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Adam Edstrom -- Vincent Trocheck -- Will Cuylle

Tye Kartye -- Noah Laba – Conor Sheary

Jonny Brodzinski -- Juuso Parssinen -- Jaroslav Chmelar

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Matthew Robertson -- Braden Schneider

Urho Vaakanainen -- Will Borgen

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Taylor Raddysh, Brett Berard

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), J.T. Miller (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi

Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Isak Rosén

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Brad Lambert

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Haydn Fleury -- Jacob Bryson

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola

Injured: Nino Niederreiter (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)

Status report

Raddysh will miss his third straight game; the forward rejoined the team Wednesday after missing two games because of the death of his father. … Miller was on the ice for the Rangers' morning skate but the forward miss his fifth consecutive game; New York coach Mike Sullivan said, “We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it,” when asked about Miller potentially returning at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. ... Shesterkin will start after Quick made 21 saves in a 4-0 win against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. … The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.