Rangers at Jets projected lineups

RANGERS (26-30-8) at JETS (26-27-10)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Adam Edstrom -- Vincent Trocheck -- Will Cuylle
Tye Kartye -- Noah Laba – Conor Sheary
Jonny Brodzinski -- Juuso Parssinen -- Jaroslav Chmelar
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Matthew Robertson -- Braden Schneider
Urho Vaakanainen -- Will Borgen
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Taylor Raddysh, Brett Berard
Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), J.T. Miller (upper body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi
Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Isak Rosén
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Brad Lambert
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Haydn Fleury -- Jacob Bryson
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola
Injured: Nino Niederreiter (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)
Status report
Raddysh will miss his third straight game; the forward rejoined the team Wednesday after missing two games because of the death of his father. … Miller was on the ice for the Rangers' morning skate but the forward miss his fifth consecutive game; New York coach Mike Sullivan said, “We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it,” when asked about Miller potentially returning at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. ... Shesterkin will start after Quick made 21 saves in a 4-0 win against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. … The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.