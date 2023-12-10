Lindgren, Capitals shut out Rangers to spoil Laviolette’s return

Makes 31 saves, Washington ends skid; New York loses 2 in row for 1st time this season

Recap: Rangers at Capitals 12.9.23

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves to help the Washington Capitals to a 4-0 win against the New York Rangers in coach Peter Laviolette’s return to Capital One Arena on Saturday.

Laviolette coached the Capitals the previous three seasons before he and the team agreed to mutually part ways on April 14 after Washington missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Tom Wilson scored his fifth goal in five games for the Capitals (13-8-3), who had lost three straight (0-2-1). Lindgren recorded his second shutout of the season. He played against his brother, Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren, for the first time in the NHL.

Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves for the Rangers (18-6-1), who had not been shut out and have lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

Sonny Milano gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead 43 seconds into the first period when he scored from the bottom of the left circle off a pass across the slot from Martin Fehervary in the right circle. Milano was a healthy scratch in Washington’s 5-4 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

Anthony Mantha increased the lead to 2-0 at 1:43 of the second period, tipping a pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov past Shesterkin.

Wilson made it 3-0 when he knocked the puck away from Alexis Lafreniere in the Capitals end, entered the offensive zone 2-on-1 with Alex Ovechkin, kept the puck and beat Shesterkin glove side at 5:35.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel made it 4-0 at 11:52 when a deflected puck came to him between the circles and he scored on a high wrist shot glove side.

Latest News

Jason Robertson hosts inaugural veterans skate

Robertson hosts inaugural veterans skate to support military members, families
Nashville Predators Toronto Maple Leafs game recap December 9

Matthews scores twice, Maple Leafs shut out Predators
New Jersey Devils Calgary Flames game recap December 9

Hischier, Devils edge Flames for 3rd straight win
Vegas Golden Knights Dallas Stars game recap December 9

Golden Knights score 6, cruise past Stars
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Arizona Coyotes Boston Bruins game recap December 9

Pastrnak has 3 points, Bruins hold off Coyotes
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Columbus Blue Jackets Boone Jenner injury status fractured jaw

Jenner out 6 weeks for Blue Jackets with fractured jaw
NHL Buzz news and notes December 8

NHL Buzz: Dahlin returns for Sabres against Canadiens
NHL betting odds for December 9 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 9
Toronto goalie Woll injury status week to week high ankle sprain

Woll week to week with ankle injury for Maple Leafs
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Robert Bortuzzo traded to New York Islanders by St. Louis Blues

Bortuzzo traded to Islanders by Blues
Maple Leafs Joseph Woll injury status update

Woll week to week for Maple Leafs with ankle injury
CHL notebook Islanders prospect Justin Gill thriving in QMJHL

CHL notebook: Islanders prospect Gill proving patience pays off
NHL On Tap news and notes December 9

NHL On Tap: Forsberg, Predators look to stay hot at Maple Leafs
Minnesota Wild facing adversity for first time under John Hynes

Wild facing adversity for 1st time under Hynes with back-to-back losses 