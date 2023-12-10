Lindgren, Capitals shut out Rangers to spoil Laviolette’s return

Laviolette coached the Capitals the previous three seasons before he and the team agreed to mutually part ways on April 14 after Washington missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Tom Wilson scored his fifth goal in five games for the Capitals (13-8-3), who had lost three straight (0-2-1). Lindgren recorded his second shutout of the season. He played against his brother, Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren, for the first time in the NHL.

Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves for the Rangers (18-6-1), who had not been shut out and have lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

Sonny Milano gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead 43 seconds into the first period when he scored from the bottom of the left circle off a pass across the slot from Martin Fehervary in the right circle. Milano was a healthy scratch in Washington’s 5-4 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

Anthony Mantha increased the lead to 2-0 at 1:43 of the second period, tipping a pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov past Shesterkin.

Wilson made it 3-0 when he knocked the puck away from Alexis Lafreniere in the Capitals end, entered the offensive zone 2-on-1 with Alex Ovechkin, kept the puck and beat Shesterkin glove side at 5:35.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel made it 4-0 at 11:52 when a deflected puck came to him between the circles and he scored on a high wrist shot glove side.