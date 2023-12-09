Rangers at Capitals

RANGERS (18-5-1) at CAPITALS (12-8-3)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jonny Brodzinski
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Blake Wheeler
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick
K’Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Riley Nash
Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Sonny Milano -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- T.J. Oshie
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Lucas Johansen, Alex Alexeyev, Hendrix Lapierre, Matthew Phillips
Injured: Max Pacioretty (Achilles)
Status report
The Rangers did not hold a morning skate. … Goodrow is questionable after taking a puck to the face in a 6-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. … Oshie returns after missing six games because of an upper-body injury. … Milano will play after being a healthy scratch in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday.