Rangers at Capitals

RANGERS (18-5-1) at CAPITALS (12-8-3)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jonny Brodzinski

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Blake Wheeler

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick

K’Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Riley Nash

Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Lucas Johansen, Alex Alexeyev, Hendrix Lapierre, Matthew Phillips

Injured: Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

Status report

The Rangers did not hold a morning skate. … Goodrow is questionable after taking a puck to the face in a 6-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. … Oshie returns after missing six games because of an upper-body injury. … Milano will play after being a healthy scratch in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday.