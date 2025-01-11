Rangers at Golden Knights projected lineups

RANGERS (19-20-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (28-10-3)

10 p.m. SCRIPPS, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Jimmy Vesey -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Arthur Kaliyev

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Bo Groulx

Injured: Chris Kreider (upper body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Victor Olofosson -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Tanner Pearson -- Cole Schwindt -- Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Nicolas Roy (upper body)

Status report

The Rangers recalled Groulx, a forward, from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday and reassigned forward Brett Berard to Hartford. … The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate Saturday … Barbashev will be a game-time decision; the forward has missed 10 games with an upper-body injury. ... Vegas reassigned forward Jonas Rondbjerg to Henderson of the American Hockey League on Friday.