Rangers at Golden Knights projected lineups

RANGERS (19-20-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (28-10-3)
10 p.m. SCRIPPS, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Jimmy Vesey -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Arthur Kaliyev
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Bo Groulx
Injured: Chris Kreider (upper body), Filip Chytil (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Victor Olofosson -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Tanner Pearson -- Cole Schwindt -- Alexander Holtz
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: Nicolas Roy (upper body)
Status report
The Rangers recalled Groulx, a forward, from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday and reassigned forward Brett Berard to Hartford. … The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate Saturday … Barbashev will be a game-time decision; the forward has missed 10 games with an upper-body injury. ... Vegas reassigned forward Jonas Rondbjerg to Henderson of the American Hockey League on Friday.