Rangers at Utah projected lineups

RANGERS (20-20-3) at UTAH (18-18-7)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Chris Kreider -- Filip Chytil -- Arthur Kaliyev
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski, Jimmy Vesey
Injured: None
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
Mattias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Josh Doan
Jack McBain -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carson -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- John Marino
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
The Rangers will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. ... Utah will dress the same 18 skaters used in a 5-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.