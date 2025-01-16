Rangers at Utah projected lineups

RANGERS (20-20-3) at UTAH (18-18-7)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Chris Kreider -- Filip Chytil -- Arthur Kaliyev

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski, Jimmy Vesey

Injured: None

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Mattias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Josh Doan

Jack McBain -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carson -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- John Marino

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

The Rangers will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. ... Utah will dress the same 18 skaters used in a 5-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.