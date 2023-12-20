Rangers overcome Matthews' 2 goals, defeat Maple Leafs

Mika Zibanejad scored twice, Erik Gustafsson and Blake Wheeler each had three assists, and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers (22-7-1).

New York has won four of its past five games, with the lone loss in that span coming against the Maple Leafs last Tuesday (7-3).

Martin Jones made 31 saves for the Maple Leafs (16-7-6), who were 6-0-3 during the point streak.

Matthews tied it 2-2 at 1:16 of the third period with his NHL-leading 25th goal of the season. He skated in behind Chris Kreider to the right face-off dot, took a pass from Jake McCabe, and roofed a shot over Shesterkin’s glove.

Matthews, who did not play in a 7-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday because of an illness, has nine goals during a personal five-game goal streak.

Braden Schneider put the Rangers back in front 3-2 at 8:08, cutting around John Tavares as he drove down the right wing before shooting five-hole on Jones.

Artemi Panarin pushed it 4-2 at 15:08 when his shot from the left circle deflected in off the skate of William Lagesson for a power-play goal.

Zibanejad shot into an empty net at 16:47 for the 5-2 final.

New York took a 1-0 lead at 6:11 of the second period when Wheeler’s attempted pass deflected off Zibanejad’s skate, the body of TJ Brodie and then McCabe's stick before going into the net.

Matthews tied it 1-1 at 7:32. Morgan Rielly carried the puck into the zone and to the bottom of the left circle before passing back Matthews, who lifted in a shot from the hash marks.

Alexis Lafrenière responded for the Rangers on the power play to make it 2-1 at 9:51. He scored with a shot from the top of the left circle that deflected in off Rielly.