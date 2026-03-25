Rangers at Maple Leafs projected lineups

RANGERS (28-34-9) at MAPLE LEAFS (30-29-13)
7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Adam Sykora
Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Sheary
Taylor Raddysh -- Adam Edstrom -- Jaroslav Chmelar
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Braden Schneider -- Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson -- Vincent Iorio
Igor Shesterkin
Dylan Garand
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Drew Fortescue, Juuso Parssinen, Connor Mackey
Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Noah Laba (lower body), Jonathan Quick (upper body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Easton Cowan
Dakota Joshua -- Bo Groulx -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- Jacob Quillan -- Michael Pezzetta
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Calle Jarnkrok, Philippe Myers
Injured: Auston Matthews (MCL), Chris Tanev (groin)
Status report
Sykora will make his NHL debut. ... Quick skated before and after the Rangers full morning skate but the goalie is not ready to return and will miss his third straight game. ... The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate following a 4-2 win at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.