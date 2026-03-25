Rangers at Maple Leafs projected lineups

RANGERS (28-34-9) at MAPLE LEAFS (30-29-13)

7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Adam Sykora

Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Sheary

Taylor Raddysh -- Adam Edstrom -- Jaroslav Chmelar

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Braden Schneider -- Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson -- Vincent Iorio

Igor Shesterkin

Dylan Garand

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Drew Fortescue, Juuso Parssinen, Connor Mackey

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Noah Laba (lower body), Jonathan Quick (upper body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Easton Cowan

Dakota Joshua -- Bo Groulx -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Jacob Quillan -- Michael Pezzetta

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Calle Jarnkrok, Philippe Myers

Injured: Auston Matthews (MCL), Chris Tanev (groin)

Status report

Sykora will make his NHL debut. ... Quick skated before and after the Rangers full morning skate but the goalie is not ready to return and will miss his third straight game. ... The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate following a 4-2 win at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.