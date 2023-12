Rangers at Lightning

RANGERS (24-9-1) at LIGHTNING (17-14-5)

7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, MSG 2

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Jonny Brodzinski

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Adam Edstrom

Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Lightning projected lineup

Nicholas Paul -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos

Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont

Conor Sheary -- Tyler Motte -- Alex Barre-Boulet

Victor Hedman -- Nick Perbix

Haydn Fleury -- Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan -- Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Austin Watson, Sean Day

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (foot)

Status report

The Rangers did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 4-3 loss at the Florida Panthers on Friday. ... Shesterkin is expected to start after Quick made 28 saves Friday. ... The Lightning held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Sergachev is expected to miss his fourth straight game; the defensemen is questionable to play against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. ...Vasilevskiy and Glendening each did not practice Friday for body maintenance, but will play; Vasilevskiy will make his ninth consecutive start. ... Watson is a game-time decision; the forward did not practice Friday because of a dental procedure.