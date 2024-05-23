Rangers not ‘best version’ of themselves in Game 1 loss to Panthers

The Rangers had five shots on goal in the first period and 12 through two periods. They put 11 shots on Bobrovsky in the third, but only seven before Lafreniere inadvertently put the puck past Shesterkin to give Florida a 2-0 lead at 16:12.

"I thought that we could have executed better," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "Some of that I've got to give to them. Some of that we've got to take responsibility with our execution, getting pucks to areas we need to get them to. I thought we got a little bit sharper in the third period, but our execution has got to be better in the offensive zone, but also from getting out of the defensive zone through the neutral zone and then into the offensive zone."

The Panthers didn't do anything special to win Game 1 and Bobrovsky barely did anything special for a 23-save shutout, his second career shutout in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the one-year anniversary of his first.

Florida had 27 shots on goal, six less than its per-game average through the first two rounds.

The Panthers blocked 19 shots to the Rangers’ 18.

The Rangers missed the net on 20 shots, including Braden Schneider hitting the right post on a breakaway at 17:39 of the first period and Lafreniere ringing the crossbar at 12:51 of the third.

Florida missed on 19 shots. Anton Lundell hit the crossbar on a deflection at 12:03 of the third.

The Rangers were better on special teams even though they couldn't generate a goal to win the battle. Their penalty kill was dynamite, 3-for-3 with three shots on goal against. Their power play generated some quality looks despite going 0-for-2 with four shots on goal.

But all of that only leads to frustration for the home team.

Game 1 was right there for the Rangers. It was tight, 1-0 deep into the third period, and they didn't do enough to win it, not nearly enough.

"I don't think that that was the best version of ourselves," Laviolette said. "I think there's more for us to give and more for us to do out there."

How do they do it?

That's what the Rangers will pour over before they take the ice for Game 2 at the Garden on Friday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

How can they get cleaner breakouts?

Are there ways to better connect passes through the neutral zone?

Do they have to sometimes just flip the puck out and get on the forecheck?

When they're in the offensive zone, how do they get more traffic on Bobrovsky?

Can they play that style for 60 minutes and rely on it working?

"I think we have a tendency to sometimes try to do a little too much when it's not there instead of just playing even, increasingly more and more simple, understanding that we're not doing a good job of getting through the neutral zone," Kreider said. "I mean, the desire is there, the want is there, but you have to work smart, not just hard."

That and you have to score more on the opponent's goalie than your own.

"We feel that we have better in us," center Mika Zibanejad said. "There's room for, not improvement, [but] to raise our level."