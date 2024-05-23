Rangers not ‘best version’ of themselves in Game 1 loss to Panthers

NEW YORK -- The New York Rangers scored more goals on Igor Shesterkin than they did on Sergei Bobrovsky in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.
It was that kind of night offensively for the Rangers, a night of not enough quantity or quality, and one unlucky bounce.
"Our whole entire game has to be a lot better," Rangers forward Chris Kreider said.
The Panthers' game was just good enough to win 3-0 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.
They got a goal from Matthew Tkachuk at 16:26 of the first period, an own goal off the stick of Rangers forward Alexis Lafrenière that is credited to Carter Verhaeghe at 16:12 of the third, an empty-net goal from Sam Bennett at 18:41, and 23 saves from Bobrovsky, some marginally difficult but most not terribly challenging for a former Vezina Trophy winner and finalist this year.
"We weren't moving pucks up the ice quick enough, just playing simple, quick hockey, giving ourselves an opportunity to roll our lines, roll our forecheck," Kreider said. "It wasn't there nearly enough tonight."
Game 1 was instead a slog for the Rangers, who trail in a series for the first time this postseason.
Clean breakouts were hard to get.
Finding their way through the neutral zone was like driving into New York City rush hour traffic.
Setting up for quality looks when they did get the puck into the offensive zone was a chore.
They didn't get traffic in front of Bobrovsky. They didn't shoot enough. When they did try to put the puck on net, they struggled to get it through the layers in front of the goalie.
"I think it boils down to playing north-south hockey, getting pucks out, getting pucks in," Kreider said. "That's the kind of hockey that works this time of year and that's the kind of hockey they played."