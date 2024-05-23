Bobrovsky, Panthers shut out Rangers in Game 1 of Eastern Final

It was Bobrovsky's second shutout in 82 career Stanley Cup Playoff games (76 starts).

Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe each had a goal and an assist for Florida, which is the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic Division.

The Panthers have won four straight on the road and are 5-1 away from home overall this postseason.

Igor Shesterkin made 24 saves for New York, which is the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division.

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series will be here on Friday.

Tkachuk gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 16:26 of the first period, scoring from just above the left circle after taking a pass from Gustav Forsling on a rush.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson appeared to make it 2-0 at 8:45 of the third period with a wrist shot from the left circle, but the Rangers challenged the play for goaltender interference, and the call on the ice was overturned after a video review showed forward Ryan Lomberg impeded Shesterkin's ability to play the puck.

However, Verhaeghe did give the Panthers a 2-0 lead at 16:12 of the third. Shesterkin came out of his crease and tried to clear the puck off the side boards, but Verhaeghe got to it and sent a centering pass toward Tkachuk that deflected five-hole off the stick of forward Alexis Lafreniere.

Sam Bennett scored an empty-net goal with 1:19 remaining for the 3-0 final.