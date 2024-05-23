Bobrovsky, Panthers shut out Rangers in Game 1 of Eastern Final

Makes 11 of 23 saves in 3rd period, Tkachuk, Verhaeghe each has 2 points for Florida

ECF, Gm1: Panthers @ Rangers Recap

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

NEW YORK -- Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves, including 11 in the third period, and the Florida Panthers defeated the New York Rangers 3-0 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

It was Bobrovsky's second shutout in 82 career Stanley Cup Playoff games (76 starts).

Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe each had a goal and an assist for Florida, which is the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic Division.

The Panthers have won four straight on the road and are 5-1 away from home overall this postseason.

Igor Shesterkin made 24 saves for New York, which is the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division.

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series will be here on Friday.

Tkachuk gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 16:26 of the first period, scoring from just above the left circle after taking a pass from Gustav Forsling on a rush.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson appeared to make it 2-0 at 8:45 of the third period with a wrist shot from the left circle, but the Rangers challenged the play for goaltender interference, and the call on the ice was overturned after a video review showed forward Ryan Lomberg impeded Shesterkin's ability to play the puck.

However, Verhaeghe did give the Panthers a 2-0 lead at 16:12 of the third. Shesterkin came out of his crease and tried to clear the puck off the side boards, but Verhaeghe got to it and sent a centering pass toward Tkachuk that deflected five-hole off the stick of forward Alexis Lafreniere.

Sam Bennett scored an empty-net goal with 1:19 remaining for the 3-0 final.

