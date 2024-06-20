Muskegon of USHL has several skaters who could be chosen in 2024 NHL Draft

Sacha Boisvert, C: The native of Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, will continue his development at the University of North Dakota next season and possibly become the first player from his province to join the program. The 18-year-old (6-foot-2, 183 pounds) finished fifth in the USHL with 36 goals, third with 14 power-play goals, and tied for 11th with 68 points in 61 regular-season games, and is No. 16 in Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters. He interviewed with 29 teams at the NHL Scouting Combine.

"He has a fiery personality and I think you see it come out in his game because he's not afraid to be physical," Burgess said. "He's dropped the mitts a few times, standing up for teammates or just setting the tone physically. He has a heavy, quick, accurate shot, whether it's off the rush or on the power play, and he's always a threat to score from any area in the offensive zone. He cares about winning and takes a lot of pride in face-offs and his 200-foot game."

Matvei Gridin, RW: The 18-year-old played for St. Petersburg and Omsk in Russia's development leagues before being chosen by Muskegon in the 15th round (No. 223) of the 2022 USHL entry draft. The left-handed shot (6-1, 189) led the USHL scoring, was tied for third with seven game-winning goals and tied for ninth with 10 power-play goals in 60 regular-season games. He's No. 21 in Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters.

"I don't know if there's a kid in the league who has the same combination of skill, size (6-1, 189), strength, shot and speed," Burgess said. "He makes plays that, as coaches, we'd like to take some credit for, but it's his ability to create. I think he looks at himself as more of a pass-first guy, but he's scored a lot of goals in a lot of different ways. His release is so quick, he can pick corners. For Matvei, it's consistency and continuing to make sure his work ethic and his body language is where it needs to be. When he does those things, he can be an F-1 (first player) on the forecheck. He gets under sticks and creates a lot of turnovers because he has such a good stick."

Xavier Veilleux, D: Committed to Harvard in 2024-25, Veilleux (6-0, 189) was Muskegon's leading scorer among defensemen with 32 points (three goals, 29 assists) and led all USHL rookies with a plus-21 rating in 62 regular-season games. The 18-year-old and his defense partner, Ryan Koering (plus-31), earned the most minutes of any defense pair on the team. Veilleux is No. 74 in Central Scouting's final rankings.

"He played AAA midget in Canada last year and won a national championship as captain of that team in Quebec, so we knew we were getting a leader," Burgess said. "He's extremely intelligent on the ice and very invested in his career and his development. He shows up, does his work, wants to be coached very hard. He's kind of a throwback in that when we feel he's not playing to the level or expectations we think he can or he believes he can, you can be hard on him. He averaged 20-23 minutes a game, played our second power-play unit and was one of our top defensemen on the penalty kill."

Joe Connor, LW: The left-handed shot (5-10, 173) was tied for fourth on Muskegon with 60 points (31 goals, 29 assists) and led the team with eight game-winning goals and four short-handed points (one goal, three assists) in 50 regular-season games. Born in Amherst, Massachusetts, the 19-year-old will attend Northeastern in 2024-25. He is No. 118 in Central Scouting's final ranking.

"Joe Connor kind of drove our forward group despite flying under the radar a bit," Burgess said. "He's ultra-competitive on both sides of the puck, driven to win, and cares so much. He lays it out on the line every single practice, every single game. He's a high-motor guy who plays with a lot of intensity. He's not the biggest kid, but because of his competitive nature and who he is, he's not afraid to play an abrasive, physical game. He's had some huge checks and gotten into a few scraps. He's probably one of my favorite kids I've ever coached."