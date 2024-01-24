Hertl, Sharks rally past Rangers for OT win

Scores at 1:29 for San Jose; New York has lost 7 of 10

Recap: Rangers at Sharks 1.23.24

By Chelena Goldman
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Tomas Hertl scored at 1:29 of overtime for the San Jose Sharks, who rallied for a 3-2 win against the New York Rangers at SAP Center on Tuesday.

Alexander Barabanov spun away from K'Andre Miller in the slot and passed to Jan Rutta, who found Hertl below the right circle for the game-winning goal.

Nico Sturm and Ryan Carpenter scored in the third period, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 29 saves for the Sharks (13-31-4) who were coming off a 4-3 shootout win at the Los Angeles Kings on Monday and are 3-0-1 in their past four games.

Adam Fox had a goal and an assist for the Rangers (29-15-3), who have lost three of their past four and seven of 10 (3-5-2). Igor Shesterkin made 19 saves.

Fox put New York ahead 1-0 at 7:55 of the first period. He jammed in a loose puck five-hole from the edge of the crease after Vincent Trocheck's backdoor pass was broken up by Kyle Burroughs.

Artemi Panarin made it 2-0 at 1:38 of the second period with a shot from above the right circle through traffic.

Sturm cut it to 2-1 at 2:19 of the third period. Erik Gustafsson tried to bank a pass behind the net to Braden Schneider, but it was intercepted by Sturm, who quickly scored off the skate of Shesterkin.

Carpenter tied it 2-2 at 4:27 with a redirection of Rutta's one-timer from the right point.

