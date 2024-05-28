Staff Sgt. Hartle wins NHL Stick Tap for Service for growing street hockey in Columbus, Georgia

David Hartle figured he would get 10 or 20 kids tops when he started doing street hockey pop-ups in Columbus, Georgia.

"We thought we'd get just enough to be able to play some hockey and do our thing," Hartle said. "And when we got there at our first event, 10-15 minutes before it started, we were already hitting 35-40 people. It really blew us away."

More than a year later, Columbus Street Hockey is going strong, attracting boys and girls and exposing them to a sport that they might otherwise never to a chance to play.

It's why Hartle is the winner of the 2024 NHL Stick Tap for Service, presented by Navy Federal Credit Union.

The Stick Tap for Service program recognizes the outstanding community service of hockey fans and military members. Hartle is an Army Staff Sgt. stationed at Fort Moore in Georgia. An infantryman, he has done tours in Afghanistan, Bulgaria and South Korea.

Hartle wins a trip for two to a 2024 Stanley Cup Final game and a $30,000 donation in his honor to Columbus Street Hockey.