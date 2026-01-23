Rangers at Sharks projected lineups

RANGERS (21-24-6) at SHARKS (25-21-3)

10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG, SNE, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad -- Gabe Perreault

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Brennan Othmann -- Noah Laba -- Will Cuylle

Taylor Raddysh -- Sam Carrick -- Anton Blidh

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson -- Scott Morrow

Spencer Martin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Matt Rempe, Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Adam Fox (lower body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Pavol Regenda -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Adam Gaudette

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Jeff Skinner, Vincent Iorio

Injured: Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed), Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Status report

Martin was the first goalie off the ice at the Rangers' morning skate and is expected to start. ... Kurashev, a forward who has missed 16 games, participated in the Sharks' morning skate wearing a noncontact jersey.