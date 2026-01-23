Rangers at Sharks projected lineups

RANGERS (21-24-6) at SHARKS (25-21-3)
10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG, SNE, TVAS
Rangers projected lineup
J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad -- Gabe Perreault
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Brennan Othmann -- Noah Laba -- Will Cuylle
Taylor Raddysh -- Sam Carrick -- Anton Blidh
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson -- Scott Morrow
Spencer Martin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Matt Rempe, Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Adam Fox (lower body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body)
Sharks projected lineup
Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Pavol Regenda -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Adam Gaudette
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Jeff Skinner, Vincent Iorio
Injured: Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed), Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)
Status report
Martin was the first goalie off the ice at the Rangers' morning skate and is expected to start. ... Kurashev, a forward who has missed 16 games, participated in the Sharks' morning skate wearing a noncontact jersey.