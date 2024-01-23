Rangers at Sharks

RANGERS (29-15-2) at SHARKS (12-31-4)
10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Blake Wheeler
Barclay Goodrow -- Nick Bonino -- Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Matthew Robertson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Tyler Pitlick, Zac Jones
Injured: Erik Gustafsson (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
Filip Zadina -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund
Alexander Barabanov -- Logan Couture -- Anthony Duclair
Luke Kunin -- Nico Sturm -- William Eklund
Justin Bailey -- Ryan Carpenter -- Mike Hoffman
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Calen Addison
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Nikita Okhotiuk -- Kyle Burroughs
Mackenzie Blackwood
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Kevin Labanc
Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Givani Smith (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (lower body), Ty Emberson (undisclosed), Mikael Granlund (undisclosed), Mario Ferraro (lower body)
Status report
Shesterkin will start for the 10th time in 13 games. ... The Sharks did not hold a morning skate Tuesday. ... Blackwood will make his seventh start in 10 games. ... Ferraro will not play after leaving in the second period of a 4-3 shootout win at the Los Angeles Kings on Monday; there is no timetable for the defenseman's return.