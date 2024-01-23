Rangers at Sharks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RANGERS (29-15-2) at SHARKS (12-31-4)

10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Blake Wheeler

Barclay Goodrow -- Nick Bonino -- Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Matthew Robertson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Tyler Pitlick, Zac Jones

Injured: Erik Gustafsson (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Filip Zadina -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund

Alexander Barabanov -- Logan Couture -- Anthony Duclair

Luke Kunin -- Nico Sturm -- William Eklund

Justin Bailey -- Ryan Carpenter -- Mike Hoffman

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Calen Addison

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Kyle Burroughs

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Kevin Labanc

Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Givani Smith (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (lower body), Ty Emberson (undisclosed), Mikael Granlund (undisclosed), Mario Ferraro (lower body)

Status report

Shesterkin will start for the 10th time in 13 games. ... The Sharks did not hold a morning skate Tuesday. ... Blackwood will make his seventh start in 10 games. ... Ferraro will not play after leaving in the second period of a 4-3 shootout win at the Los Angeles Kings on Monday; there is no timetable for the defenseman's return.

