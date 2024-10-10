Coach’s Challenge: NYR @ PIT – 9:48 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Pittsburgh

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal New York

Explanation: Video review determined that New York’s Will Cuylle preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 10:15 (9:45 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Saros has lower-body injury, uncertain for Predators opener

Woll unavailable for Maple Leafs season opener due to lower-body injury

WATCH: Rangers at Penguins

Stamkos settling into new home with Predators after 16 seasons with Lightning

ESPN airs touching tribute to Gaudreau before opening night

Sharks ready to begin Celebrini era, take next step in rebuild

Pittsburgh milkshake shop announces new ‘Rusty’s Shake’

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Artists, Apple team up with goalies for ‘authentic and personal’ mask designs

Ullmark signs 4-year, $33 million contract with Senators

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Celebrini discusses Sharks debut, living with Thornton on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

Daccord signs 5-year, $25 million contract with Kraken

NHL announces multiyear Canadian partnership with J.P. Wiser's

Utah Hockey Club defeats Blackhawks in inaugural game

Utah Hockey Club makes history, wins inaugural game

Panthers score 4 in 1st, open Cup defense with win against Bruins

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings