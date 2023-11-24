Latest News

Zibanejad scores twice, Rangers defeat Flyers for 12th win in 14 games
Blues present O'Reilly with custom painting for 1,000th NHL game
Vasilevskiy to make season debut for Lightning against Hurricanes
NHL Buzz: Barkov returns for Panthers against Jets
Bowness to return, coach Jets at Panthers
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week
Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Pluses, minuses for Penguins-Sabres, Avalanche-Wild
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
On Tap: Oilers try to salvage road trip against Capitals
Klingberg placed on long-term injured reserve by Maple Leafs
Hall to have ACL surgery on right knee, out for season for Blackhawks
Rayner was towering presence with Rangers
Boeser at peace, enjoying hockey again with Canucks
2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini
Bjorkstrand has 4 points, Kraken score 7 in win against Sharks

Coach’s Challenge: NYR @ PHI – 13:31 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Philadelphia

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal New York

Explanation: Video review determined that New York’s Mika Zibanejad preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Chris Kreider’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 6:31 (13:29 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.