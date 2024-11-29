Konecny's 2 goals help Flyers send Rangers to 5th straight loss

Philadelphia 7-2-2 in past 11 games; longest skid of season for New York

Rangers at Flyers | Recap

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Travis Konecny scored two goals for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 3-1 win against the New York Rangers at Wells Fargo Center on Friday.

Bobby Brink also scored for Philadelphia (11-10-3), which has points in four straight (3-0-1) and is 7-2-2 in its past 11 games. Ivan Fedotov made 22 saves.

Vincent Trocheck scored for New York (12-9-1), which lost its fifth straight game, outscored 21-10 in that span. Igor Shesterkin made 32 saves.

Brink made it 1-0 at 3:14 of the first period. Flyers forward Tyson Foerster blocked a shot by Rangers defenseman Adam Fox at the Philadelphia blue line, poked the puck past him, outraced him to the puck in the Rangers end and centered it to a charging Brink.

Konecny scored at 4:24 to make it 2-0. The forward took a short pass from Sean Couturier at center ice, skated past New York defenseman Jacob Trouba and slid the puck under Shesterkin on the backhand.

Trocheck's first goal in seven games got the Rangers within 2-1 at 10:20 of the second period, off a centering pass from Will Cuylle.

Konecny closed the scoring with an empty-net goal at 19:32 of the third period.

