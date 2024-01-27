Rangers at Senators

RANGERS (29-16-3) at SENATORS (18-24-2)
7 p.m. ET; SN1, MSG, NHLN
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Vincent Trocheck -- Blake Wheeler
Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Adam Fox
Ryan Lindgren -- Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Jake Leschyshyn, Zac Jones
Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph -- Josh Norris -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Mark Kastelic
Thomas Chabot -- Jakob Chychrun
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Joonas Korpisalo
Mads Sogaard
Scratched: Zack MacEwen, Dominik Kubalik
Injured: Anton Forsberg (groin), Travis Hamonic (upper body)
Status report
Quick could start after Shesterkin made 15 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. … Chytil, a forward who hasn’t played since Nov. 2 due to an upper-body injury, “suffered a setback” during practice Thursday and “will continue to be evaluated,” coach Peter Laviolette said. … Lindgren is questionable after he left midway through the first period Friday with an upper-body injury; there was no update on his status after the game. ... Chychrun missed the Senators morning skate Saturday for maintenance, but will play, coach Jacques Martin said. … Korpisalo is expected to make his fifth start in six games. … Kubalik, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for a fourth consecutive game.