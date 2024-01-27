Rangers at Senators

RANGERS (29-16-3) at SENATORS (18-24-2)

7 p.m. ET; SN1, MSG, NHLN

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Vincent Trocheck -- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Adam Fox

Ryan Lindgren -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Jake Leschyshyn, Zac Jones

Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph -- Josh Norris -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Mark Kastelic

Thomas Chabot -- Jakob Chychrun

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Joonas Korpisalo

Mads Sogaard

Scratched: Zack MacEwen, Dominik Kubalik

Injured: Anton Forsberg (groin), Travis Hamonic (upper body)

Status report

Quick could start after Shesterkin made 15 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. … Chytil, a forward who hasn’t played since Nov. 2 due to an upper-body injury, “suffered a setback” during practice Thursday and “will continue to be evaluated,” coach Peter Laviolette said. … Lindgren is questionable after he left midway through the first period Friday with an upper-body injury; there was no update on his status after the game. ... Chychrun missed the Senators morning skate Saturday for maintenance, but will play, coach Jacques Martin said. … Korpisalo is expected to make his fifth start in six games. … Kubalik, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for a fourth consecutive game.

