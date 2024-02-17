Rangers at Islanders

RANGERS (35-16-3) at ISLANDERS (22-18-13)

2024 NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION NHL STADIUM SERIES

3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jimmy Vesey

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Alex Belzile

Injured: Blake Wheeler (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Sebastian Aho

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Hudson Fasching (lower body)

Status report

Fasching, a forward, is day to day; he was an extra in practice Saturday. … Rempe is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Wheeler will be out for the rest of the regular season after the forward was injured in a 7-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. ... Vesey will move up to take Wheeler's spot on the top line with Zibanejad and Kreider, with Rempe expected to move into Vesey's spot on the fourth line.