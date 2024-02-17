Rangers at Islanders

RANGERS (35-16-3) at ISLANDERS (22-18-13)
2024 NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION NHL STADIUM SERIES
3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jimmy Vesey
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Alex Belzile
Injured: Blake Wheeler (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Sebastian Aho
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Hudson Fasching (lower body)
Status report
Fasching, a forward, is day to day; he was an extra in practice Saturday. … Rempe is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Wheeler will be out for the rest of the regular season after the forward was injured in a 7-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. ... Vesey will move up to take Wheeler's spot on the top line with Zibanejad and Kreider, with Rempe expected to move into Vesey's spot on the fourth line.