Eiserman 'trying to round out my game' defensively ahead of NHL Draft

Eiserman had 153 goals and 240 points in 103 games over two seasons at Shattuck-St. Mary's in Minnesota (2020-22). In contrast, Celebrini, his linemate at Shattuck for two seasons and who is considered by many to be the best two-way player of this draft class, had 101 goals and 258 points in 102 games.

"I don't know if there's any bigger compliment a former player can get from a former coach who says, 'I'd take him again on my team instantaneously,'" longtime Shattuck coach Tom Ward said of Eiserman. "He played a certain way for us, and he let his teammates know that he cared about them. He wasn't a selfish player. He was an immature player when he was here, though, but I didn't hold that against him. He has some maturing to do, and he should have every opportunity to deal with that. It's similar to when Nathan MacKinnon was here (2009-11) ... Cole has a lot of those same attributes.

"He's a scorer. He's Ovechkin. Every player I coached wanted to score; Zach Parise, Sidney Crosby, Jonathan Toews, Derek Stepan, Clayton Keller. But there was a different level of that with Cole. He's absolutely driven to score, and he would literally score 500 goals a day (practicing his shot). He's an absolute machine."

Eiserman said his favorite release is a slap shot off a one-timer, something he feels is important in today's game.

"It's all just consistency and wanting to do it, wanting to get better at it, wanting to be in the shooting room and on the ice, and talking to goalies to gain any type of edge," he said. "I love talking with my goalie coach and goalies, asking them what they see and how they feel in certain situations on a breakaway or the power play. Obviously, I've never been a goalie so I can't really tell.

"I ask them because it's just really huge for kind of knowing what to do."

Despite having a slight bend in his stick on every shot since he uses a 72 flex, Eiserman believes he has a heavy release.

"It's just nice to be able to kind of barely push it and have the thing fly," he said. "I always know where it's going but I try to catch the goalie off guard and put pucks in spots where they can't get to it. Knowing the game and knowing who you're playing is important when it comes to shot selection. My shot is mostly heavy, but accuracy is huge."

Based on what he saw over the second half of the season, Fohr knows Eiserman is ready to take the next step in his career at Boston University in 2024-25.

"I asked Cole to make a decision on what we wanted for the rest of the year (when questions were being raised about his defensive game)," Fohr said. "He looked at me and said, 'Coach, I want to become a better player' and that tells me a lot about the kid.

"He's not 100 percent perfect with his play away from the puck yet, but he's way better than he was two years ago at it. It's something that he is aware of, that he's going to continue to work on and knows has to continue to get better."

That's what director of NHL Central Scouting Dan Marr sees when he watches Eiserman.

"Whether it's fair or not, he's been labeled as a one-dimensional player but it's a very important dimension," he said. "In the National Hockey League, scoring is one of the best parts of the game. That's what he's going to bring to the table with the team. When I look down the road, I can see him impacting an NHL club like a Chris Kreider (New York Rangers). A guy that can score goals on a consistent basis, score timely goals, help teams win games. I think he just needs to be coached up a bit and he'll get that in college hockey. That just comes with experience and maturity."

How did Eiserman rate his season on a scale of 1-to-10?

"Honestly, probably a nine," he said. "I think as a player, I had more of a complete game. I saw it and the coaches saw that I was able to go out there late in situations on defense, and that made me feel pretty good. I'm pretty confident with my defensive game now and, seeing where I was two years ago, to where my game is now, I think the progression is pretty good and I'm really excited to kind of keep going with it."

NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman contributed to this report