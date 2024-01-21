Kings edge Rangers, spoil Quick's return to Los Angeles

Goalie makes 24 saves; Fiala, Byfield score in win

Recap: New York Rangers @ Los Angeles Kings 1.20.24

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings spoiled Jonathan Quick's return by defeating the New York Rangers 2-1 at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

Quick, who made 24 saves, played his first 16 seasons with the Kings, including winning the Stanley Cup twice (2012, 2014), before being traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 1.

Kevin Fiala and Quinton Byfield scored for the Kings (22-13-8), who won for the second time in their past 12 games (2-6-4). David Rittich made 22 saves.

Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers (28-15-2), who have lost two in a row and are 0-4-1 in their past five road games.  

Fiala gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 19:25 of the first period, taking a spinning pass from Trevor Moore and skating around a prone Quick before shooting into an open net.

Kreider tied it 1-1 at 14:39 of the second period, tapping in a backdoor pass from Adam Fox.

Byfield put Los Angeles back ahead 2-1 at 18:13. He scored from the slot after K'Andre Miller tried to clear away Jaret Anderson-Dolan’s backhand shot off the goal line.

Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere briefly came out of the game at 11:10 of the third period after Vincent Trocheck’s deflected shot hit him in the mouth.

