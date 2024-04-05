Rangers at Red Wings

RANGERS (51-21-4) at RED WINGS (37-30-8)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSDETX, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Chad Ruhwedel, Zac Jones
Injured: None
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane
David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Robby Fabbri -- Austin Czarnik -- Joe Veleno
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry
Jake Walman -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Justin Holl, Olli Maatta, Daniel Sprong
Injured: Ville Husso (lower body)
Status report
Quick is expected to start; Shesterkin started five of the past six games. ... Edvinsson will remain in the lineup despite the return of Walman, who returned for a 4-2 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday after missing six games with a lower-body injury. ... Maatta, a defenseman, will be scratched for a second consecutive game. ... Lyon will make his fifth start in six games.