Rangers at Red Wings

RANGERS (51-21-4) at RED WINGS (37-30-8)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSDETX, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Chad Ruhwedel, Zac Jones

Injured: None

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Robby Fabbri -- Austin Czarnik -- Joe Veleno

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry

Jake Walman -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Justin Holl, Olli Maatta, Daniel Sprong

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body)

Status report

Quick is expected to start; Shesterkin started five of the past six games. ... Edvinsson will remain in the lineup despite the return of Walman, who returned for a 4-2 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday after missing six games with a lower-body injury. ... Maatta, a defenseman, will be scratched for a second consecutive game. ... Lyon will make his fifth start in six games.