Stars score 6 straight, end Rangers point streak at 11

DALLAS -- Roope Hintz had a goal and two assists for the Dallas Stars, who scored six straight to end the New York Rangers’ 11-game point streak with a 6-3 win at American Airlines Center on Monday.
The Stars were coming off a 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday in which they allowed six consecutive goals.
“Last game, that’s not our group. We’re better than that. We know that in here,” Dallas forward Mason Marchment said. “To come out this game and do the same thing that [Colorado] did to us, it shows the kind of team we are. We got those kind of people in this room. It’s a big win for us.”
Marchment, Joe Pavelski and Tyler Seguin each had a goal and an assist for the Stars (12-4-1), who have won five of six. Scott Wedgewood made 30 saves.
“When I get my starts, it’s a little bit of my little energy bug spark through the lineup,” Wedgewood said. “The first shot there’s a no-look glove save, kind of throw it away to let the guys know that I’m dialed. There’s little intangibles that you try to play into. They see I’m focused and ready to go, it kind of gives them a little bit more hope and security I think, which is nice.”
Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves for the Rangers (12-3-1), who went 10-0-1 during their point streak. Artemi Panarin’s season-opening point streak also ended at 15 games (10 goals, 16 assists).
“I think for us, the focus has really been on each individual game,” New York forward Chris Kreider said. “It’s obviously frustrating right now for us, thinking we had the opportunity to come away with points having a lead. Definitely some learning moments for us tonight.”
The Rangers led 2-0 before Jamie Benn cut it to 2-1 at 14:23 of the second period when he finished off a 3-on-1 rush.
“The second was a little bit back and forth, and then in the third they created some chances and they scored. It’s a tough loss,” New York forward Mika Zibanejad said. “This one’s tough and hard to analyze right after, honestly. It’ll be easier to have an answer after we get a chance to watch it.”
Dallas scored five straight goals in the third period to take a 6-2 lead.
“In the second period on, I thought we got to our game and started to take the game over,” Stars coach Peter DeBoer said. “It felt a little like the Colorado game in reverse. I don’t think we loved our first period. I thought we gave them too much space, too much time. I thought we came out in the second and third and played the way we needed to play against a team like that and got rewarded for it.”
Pavelski tied it 2-2 at 1:01 of the third on a shot from the bottom of the left circle before Marchment gave the Stars a 3-2 lead at 7:06 with a power-play goal, scoring five-hole on Shesterkin.
Marchment’s goal was initially disallowed on the ice because of goaltender interference, but was overturned upon video review following a coach’s challenge from Dallas.
“We knew we could be better,” Pavelski said of trailing 2-0. “A little harder, cleaner execution. Our game got better as the night went on. We were winning more puck races, harder in battles. The support I think was one of the big things. There were always three guys on the puck. And then there were a few breakdowns. [Wedgewood] made a couple of timely saves, especially in the third.”
Seguin extended the lead to 4-2 at 8:24 on a net front scramble.
Sam Steel pushed it to 5-2 at 16:30 on a short-handed goal into an empty net. Hintz also scored a short-handed, empty-net goal 36 seconds later at 17:04 to extend it to 6-2.
“I thought we were playing well [in the first period],” Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. “I thought we had a few mishandles with the puck, but overall, I thought it was pretty good. Second period, I thought it got away from us a little bit in the neutral zone. They pressed a little bit more and we turned pucks over.
“They came out to score to start the third period. From there, they just picked up momentum and we couldn’t grab it. It was tough. I thought we started the right way, and it was tough to finish that way and give up the goals in the third period.”
Barclay Goodrow scored at 19:44 for the 6-3 final.
Trocheck gave New York a 1-0 lead on a wraparound at 16:25 of the first period on the power play.
Kakko made it 2-0 at 13:38 in the second when his shot deflected off Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter’s stick.
“Got off to another good start and kept playing our game,” Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba said. “Momentum kind of shifted with some of the [goal] challenges and some of the goals. It was just kind of one of those periods where things just didn’t go our way in the third. I don’t think we look at it too much. We liked our start and we liked where we were headed into the third period and didn’t have a good third period. It is what it is.”
NOTES: Dallas scored six or more goals after allowing six in its previous game for the first time since the 2017-18 season on Nov. 16, 2017 (6-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning), and Nov. 18, 2017 (6-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers). … Seguin has had a multipoint game in four straight and five of his past six games (five goals, five assists). ... Stars forward Matt Duchene has 10 points (four goals, six assists) during a six-game point streak. ... Trocheck has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in a six-game point streak. ... Kakko scored his first goal in his past 11 games.