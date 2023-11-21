Stars score 6 straight, end Rangers point streak at 11

Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves for the Rangers (12-3-1), who went 10-0-1 during their point streak. Artemi Panarin’s season-opening point streak also ended at 15 games (10 goals, 16 assists).

“I think for us, the focus has really been on each individual game,” New York forward Chris Kreider said. “It’s obviously frustrating right now for us, thinking we had the opportunity to come away with points having a lead. Definitely some learning moments for us tonight.”

The Rangers led 2-0 before Jamie Benn cut it to 2-1 at 14:23 of the second period when he finished off a 3-on-1 rush.

“The second was a little bit back and forth, and then in the third they created some chances and they scored. It’s a tough loss,” New York forward Mika Zibanejad said. “This one’s tough and hard to analyze right after, honestly. It’ll be easier to have an answer after we get a chance to watch it.”

Dallas scored five straight goals in the third period to take a 6-2 lead.

“In the second period on, I thought we got to our game and started to take the game over,” Stars coach Peter DeBoer said. “It felt a little like the Colorado game in reverse. I don’t think we loved our first period. I thought we gave them too much space, too much time. I thought we came out in the second and third and played the way we needed to play against a team like that and got rewarded for it.”

Pavelski tied it 2-2 at 1:01 of the third on a shot from the bottom of the left circle before Marchment gave the Stars a 3-2 lead at 7:06 with a power-play goal, scoring five-hole on Shesterkin.